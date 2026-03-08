In case you missed it: Sanitary products saga | Safa meeting chaos | Judge gets eviction notice

Catch up on the biggest stories this Sunday, 8 March 2026, in our daily news update.

In today’s news update, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says investigations have not found any harmful effects from using sanitary pads, while the South African Football Association (Safa) has been plunged into a fresh crisis after a meeting erupted into physical violence.

Furthermore, Western Cape High Court Judge Daniel Thulare has been ordered to vacate a state-owned house in Cape Town by next month.

Here are your top stories of the day: 8 March 2026

‘Sanitary products safe to use despite EDC chemical findings,’ Motsoaledi says [VIDEO]

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi during the media briefing on Saturday. Picture: GCIS

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) cannot be completely avoided or removed, and it remains safe to use sanitary products, adding that none of the tested menstrual products should be removed from the market.

Concerns were raised after a study by the Department of Chemistry at the University of Free State in February 2026 found the presence of EDCs, including parabens, phthalates and bisphenols, in all 23 sanitary pads and panty liners in South Africa.

WATCH: McKenzie slams ’embarrassing’ scenes after Safa meeting descends into chaos

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie. Picture: Gallo Images

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie has slammed the “embarrassing” scenes after a Safa meeting ended in chaos and violence.

In what was supposed to be the first national executive committee (NEC) meeting of 2026 descended into chaos as a fight broke out between members at Safa House on Saturday.

Western Cape High Court judge defends staying in state house costing R900 rent after eviction notice

Western Cape High Court Judge Daniel Thulare. Picture: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson says a Western Cape High Court Judge has been served with a notice to move out of a state property he has been living in for several years by 15 April 2026.

Judge Daniel Thulare has lived in the state-owned house in Kuils River as part of his benefits while he was the chief magistrate of Cape Town division.

Black couple demand DNA test to show if Indian mom mistakenly received their embryo

Picture: iStock

A bitter legal battle is brewing over an eight‑year‑old boy after a Ballito couple approached the High Court in Durban to compel an Indian woman to allow a DNA test, claiming the child was born from their embryo mistakenly given to her by a fertility clinic nine years ago.

The woman initially resisted, arguing that the test was not in the child’s best interests and accusing the couple of harassment.

No bail for ‘Bubbles’: Court rules Cape Town gang leader’s release could lead to more violence

Moegamat ‘Bubbles’ Brown at the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town on 7 May 2024. Picture: Gallo Images / Theo Jeptha

The Western Cape High Court in Cape Town has denied bail to alleged gang leader Moegamat “Bubbles” Brown, finding that releasing him could lead to further violence and threaten public safety.

Brown is currently on trial with 14 co-accused, including alleged underworld crime boss Nafiz Modack.

