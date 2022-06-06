UPDATE: JCS confirms Gupta brothers’ arrest in Dubai

Citizen Reporter

Rajesh and Atul Gupta have been arrested in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), in connection with fraud charges.

The Department of Justice and Correctional Services (JCS) confirmed the arrest the brothers’ arrest on Monday night.

“The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services confirms that it has received information from law enforcement authorities in the UAE that fugitives of justice, namely, Rajesh and Atul Gupta have been arrested.

“Discussions between various law enforcement agencies in the UAE and South Africa on the way forward are ongoing. The South African government will continue to co-operate with the UAE,” the department said in a statement.

The Guptas – who were reportedly arrested last Friday – are wanted in connection with the R24.9 million Nulane Investment fraud and money laundering case.

Trial

The fraud and money laundering case involving a Gupta-linked company, Nulane Investment, will go on trial from 23 January 2023 until 3 March 2023.

This after the High Court in Bloemfontein on Wednesday heard pre-trial issues and adjourned to finalise the pre-trial issues on 24 June 2022.

The case relates to procurement fraud involving R24.9 million paid between November 2011 and April 2012 by the Free State Department of Agriculture to Nulane Investment – a company owned and controlled by former Gupta associate, Iqbal Sharma.

The R24.9 million was paid to Nulane by the provincial government purportedly to conduct a feasibility study for the Free State’s flagship Mohoma Mobung project on the basis that Nulane had unique skills to perform the work.

This is a developing story