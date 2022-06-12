One dead after fire breaks out at Kwa Mai Mai informal settlement

Kgomotso Phooko

At least one person has died after a fire broke out at an informal settlement near Kwa Mai Mai in Johannesburg.

It is undestood the blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning.

This is the second time the informal settlement was gutted by fire.

Johannesburg Emergency services spokesperson Nana Radebe said they received a call just after 12 am about a fire raging at the informal settlement,

“We have one person that has died and another has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries.”

Radebe said the fire destroyed about 400 shacks leaving a number of people displaced.

“The fire has been extinguished, we are just checking if it will not reignite from any point.”

Radebe said the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Disaster management teams are assiting residents find alternative accommodation.

Last month, two children also died in a shack fire, south of Johannesburg.

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services said they responded to the blaze in Orange Farm, Driezik extension 4.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the fire was caused by a lit candle which was left unattended.

“The mother of the three children survived the incident unharmed as she is believed to have gone to the nearby shops to buy more candles as there was no electricity in the area when the fire happened,” said Mulaudzi.

Mulaudzi said the cold weather conditions across the country had forced residents to warm themselves, in the process making themselves vulnerable to fire incidents.

“We therefore would like to urge our residents, especially adults and parents, to make sure that all heating devices such as heaters, paraffin stoves, candles, imbaulas, are not left unattended or with young children while in use so that we can prevent fire incidents like this one,” Mulaudzi said.

