5 Jul 2022
Eskom negotiations: Wage talks still ongoing, no deal signed yet – Numsa

The 7% offer is still on the table. Numsa will announce the final decision later today.

National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) members march to Comair offices in Kempton Park on 15 March 2022. Photo: The Citizen/Michel Bega

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Tuesday said Eskom’s wage offer was still on the table.

Despite reports stating the 7% offer was accepted, Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola confirmed to The Citizen that talks are still ongoing.

Hlubi-Majola said a final decision will be announced within an hour.

If the offer is accepted it will end a weeks-long strike, which – according to Eskom – plunged South Africa into a series of non-stop, rolling blackouts.

Eskom proposed 7% increases – which includes R400 housing allowance hikes – but the offer was initially declined with Numsa initially asking for a 15% increase, and later 12%.

