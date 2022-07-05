Eskom negotiations: Wage talks still ongoing, no deal signed yet – Numsa

Cheryl Kahla

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Tuesday said Eskom’s wage offer was still on the table.

Despite reports stating the 7% offer was accepted, Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola confirmed to The Citizen that talks are still ongoing.

Hlubi-Majola said a final decision will be announced within an hour.

If the offer is accepted it will end a weeks-long strike, which – according to Eskom – plunged South Africa into a series of non-stop, rolling blackouts.

Eskom proposed 7% increases – which includes R400 housing allowance hikes – but the offer was initially declined with Numsa initially asking for a 15% increase, and later 12%.