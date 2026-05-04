No electricity in these Gauteng areas this week

Residents in several areas face load reduction interruptions of up to five hours during morning and evening peak periods.

Though Eskom is expected to maintain grid stability this winter, load reduction in Gauteng will continue this week.

Parts of Gauteng are expected to have no electricity for up to four hours, while others may experience five-hour disruptions as Eskom implements its rotational load reduction schedule.

The utility recently announced that South Africa has had no load shedding for more than 340 days.

However, power cuts continue in specific areas due to load reduction, which is implemented to manage strain caused by illegal connections and ageing infrastructure.

Morning load reduction

Several areas across Gauteng will face early-morning power cuts this week, according to Eskom’s latest schedule.

Orlando East, Orange Farm and its extensions, Kagiso, Protea City and Naledi will experience morning cuts, coinciding with the school run and morning commute.

Other communities include Jabulani, Klippan, Tsebe, Mabopane, Winterveldt and Diepsloot.

Evening load reduction

From dusk until late evening, residents should anticipate power cuts and plan accordingly around supper and work schedules.

According to Eskom’s schedule, from 5pm to 10pm, Mokoena, Magagula Heights, Thabiso, Dobsonville, including extension 5 and 7, Zola, and Chiawelo will be without power.

This includes Dinokana, Kudube, Dhlamini, Khutsong, Beverley Hills-East, and Evaton.

Additional areas affected this week

Beyond the two main daily windows, Eskom’s schedule also confirms that the following areas will be affected by load reduction during the 4 May to 10 May period:

Mathibestad

Rabie Ridge

Rethabiseng

Meadowlands

Westonaria

Moletsane

Tsakane and Tsakana extension 15, 18

Jabavu and its extensions

Hillsview-East

Langavill

Emdeni.



To check if your area is affected, click on or download the document below: