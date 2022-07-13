Daily news update: Senzo Meyiwa trial, ANCWL on Bathabile Dlamini, and load shedding

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Advocate Malesela Teffo in the Pretoria High Court during the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa, 13 June 2022, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Advocate Malesela Teffo on Tuesday afternoon told judge Tshifhiwa Maumela that the reason he can no longer respresent four of the accused in the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa is “because of serious allegations where you are accused number one”.

Teffo’s withdrawal as counsel for accused one to four in the Meyiwa murder case came shortly after Judge Maumela dismissed the application by Mthobisi Mncube, who claimed he was being ill-treated at the Kgosi Mampuru prison.

ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini is seen after being sentenced at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 1 April 2022. Picture: Michel Bega

The African National Congress Women’s League’s (ANCWL) National Task Team (NTT) says it cannot “unpack” what the ANC will do or not do with Bathabile Dlamini.

Addressing the media on Tuesday on the outcomes of the meeting of the NTT, which took place on Birchwood Conference Centre in Ekurhuleni on Monday, the organisation said members of the NTT, including Dlamini, were appointed by the ANC NEC.

Citizens are battling stage four load shedding and unplanned cuts at local level. Picture: iStock.

Eskom will downgrade load shedding to stage 3, from stage 4, on Wednesday and Thursday from 5am to 4pm. Between 4pm and 12am on both days, load shedding will be implemented at stage 4.

Lower stages of load shedding will then be implemented through the week, the power utility announced on Tuesday.

“Eskom anticipates lower stages of load shedding to be implemented through the weekend as some units return to service. Should anything change in the intervening period, Eskom will communicate and implement any changes as may be necessary,” said Eskom.

Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko after a service at Nomzamo Community Hall in Soweto on 12 July 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Gauteng government has confirmed that the death toll in the mass shooting at the Mdlalose tavern in Nomzamo, Soweto, has risen to 16.

Addressing community members on Tuesday, Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko said the victim succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

“We are hurt about what happened and now we have received news that another person has passed on. We had visited the hospital where the others were admitted to [after the shooting],” she said in IsiZulu.

Members of the ANC, MKMVA and Amabutho escort former president Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla residence on Saturday. Picture: Gallo Images

Organisers of the protest which took place outside former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla home shortly before his arrest in July last year, have defended the illegal gathering.

The protest which saw some of Zuma supporters vowing to “die” for the former president, were soon followed by lootings, the destruction of property and the death of more than 300 people.

Radical economic transformation (RET) chairperson, Nkosentsha Shezi — who was one of the protest’s organisers, last week said the demonstrations provided “angry” citizens with an outlet to “release” their anger.

Jacques Nienaber speaks to squad members during a Springbok training session. Picture: Gallo Images

Eben Etzebeth will earn his 100th Test cap as the Springboks team was named to face Wales in Cape Town on Saturday in the three Test series decider.

Also, Jaden Hendrikse has won the race to be the Boks’ current first choice No 9 edging out Faf de Klerk for the starting role, while Pieter-Steph du Toit will start at blindside flank and Trevor Nyakane will wear the No 1 jersey.

SuperSport United FC CEO Stan Matthews has denied rumours that the club is for sale. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

SuperSport United chief executive officer Stan Matthews does not take kindly to seeing his club being branded as Mamelodi Sundowns’ academy.

In recent years, Matsatsantsa have sold more players to their neighbours more than any other team in the DStv Premiership and that has led to them being labelled as Sundowns development.