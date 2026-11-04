Ramaphosa admits service delivery crisis is driving the vote [VIDEOS]

Ramaphosa says South Africans are right to demand better services from municipalities.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has acknowledged growing voter frustration over failing municipal services, saying service delivery has become the defining issue in South Africa’s local government elections as millions head to the polls.

Ramaphosa cast his ballot alongside the first lady, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, at Hyde Park High School in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

It was Ramaphosa’s first time voting in Hyde Park, following a change in electoral rules requiring voters to cast their ballots where they reside. He has traditionally voted in Chiawelo, Soweto.

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Service delivery

Speaking after voting, Ramaphosa said South Africans were right to demand better services from municipalities grappling with water shortages, infrastructure failures and service delivery challenges.

“The issue of services is at the centre of this election process, and correctly. So, our people want the best services that should be delivered to them.”

Historic day

The president’s comments come as long queues formed at voting stations across the country, with Ramaphosa describing the election as a defining moment for South Africa’s democracy.

“This is a historic day in the life of our country, our beloved country. The turnout of our people, as one looks at the TV screens, the queues that are all over the country, just makes this a very special and historic day.”

Ramaphosa said the enthusiasm shown by voters demonstrated the strength of South Africa’s democracy despite the challenges many communities continue to face.

“This is democracy at work. The people shall govern is what we are seeing today. This must fill us all as South Africans with a lot of joy that our democracy is alive.”

New chapter for local government

While celebrating voter turnout, Ramaphosa conceded that municipalities across the country face significant governance and service delivery challenges.

“I have seen the challenges that we face at local government level.”

However, he said government remained committed to turning struggling municipalities around.

“We as government are determined to rebuild our local government structure to ensure that what was promised as a better life for our people becomes a reality.”

Councillors

The president expressed confidence that newly elected councillors would usher in a new period of improved governance and accountability.

“A new crop of councillors are going to come through now. We enter a new chapter of our democracy, but a new chapter of better governance, of better delivery.”

Ramaphosa also urged South Africans who had not yet voted to help shape their communities’ futures.

“You too have a responsibility to determine the future of our country, but also the future of our municipalities. This is the moment of history, and I’d like every South African to be part of this historic epoch in our country.”

ANC confident of victory

Ramaphosa said the election was unique because of the number of parties contesting for power, but made no secret of his belief that the ANC would emerge victorious.

“As president of the ANC, I call on ANC supporters to go out in their thousands and cast their vote. As they say in the classics, may the best party win. And I do believe that will be the ANC.”

Water shortages remain a key concern

Returning to one of the election’s defining issues, Ramaphosa acknowledged growing public anger over water shortages and failing municipal services.

“The issue of services is at the centre of this election process, and correctly so.”

He said municipalities and water authorities were working to improve supply in affected areas.

“It is most worrying, annoying, for residents not to have water.”

‘I am sad that I don’t have water’

In a lighter moment, the president joked that he shared residents’ frustration when taps run dry.

“When I wake up in the morning, and I open the tap, and I want to shower so that I become more handsome, I am sad that I don’t have water.”

Ramaphosa said residents were justified in demanding better services from government.

“Our residents rightfully deserve the best, and we are going to give them the best.”