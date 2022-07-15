WATCH: Why is Nhlanhla Lux marching on a treadmill with an assault rifle?

Kgomotso Phooko

A peculiar video of Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini holding an assault riffle on a treadmill has resurfaced.

The video was posted by the Soweto Parliament Facebook page in July last year with a caption “The best thing we can do as Africans is to unite and defend/fight for the communities we live in instead of going out to try save the country or the world.”

Lux, also known as Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Mohlauli, has gained notoriety for leading protests to rid communities of crime and illegal foreigners.

In the video, Dlamini can be seen wearing military attire and a bulletproof vest. He then starts marching on the treadmill, in a room full of gym equipment.

The video caption reads: “Our communities in Soweto are at war with GBV, child abuse, drug abuse, crime, youth unemployment, economic injustice, political injustice, social injustice, cultural injustice, monopoly capital, social ills, corruption in government.

“Lack of service delivery, we need to stop being social media activists and immediately start finding ways to add value towards the radical development of the communities we live in.”

It is unclear what the purpose of the video is.

The Citizen reached out to Dlamini to ask if he has a licence for the rifle, but he had not responded by the time of publishing.

