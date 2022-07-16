Horror accident: Road closed after 8 killed in Phalaborwa

Arrive Alive

Eight people were confirmed dead in an accident in Phalaborwa when a Quantum and Isuzu collided with a stationary Nissan bakkie carrying thirteen people.

The collision occurred on D3260 towards Seloane.

Phalaborwa accident

Seven people died at the scene and one succumbed to their injuries en route to the hospital. Other injured people were taken to Maphutha Malatji hospital in Namakgale.

Speeding and reckless driving are cited as possible causes of the accident.

The road was closed until the finalisation of forensic issues. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and drive with caution.

‘Motorists, don’t be impatient’

Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC, Polly Boshielo has sent messages of condolences to the families of the deceased.

“We are saddened by these fatalities and send our deepest condolences to the families affected by this tragic incident.

“We plead with motorists to obey the rules of the road, for them to arrive at their respective destinations alive and sound.

“It cannot be right that motorists become impatient to a point where lives are lost in this manner. We have to, at all times obey and follow rules to the latter.

“It’s the only way to arrive alive and save lives” said MEC Boshielo.

Issued by the Department of Transport and Community Safety