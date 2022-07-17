Phala Phala farmgate: Fannie Masemola’s clandestine use of police resources

Citizen Reporter

The latest individual to come under fire for the Phala Phala farmgate saga is none other than National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola.

As reported by City Press’ Abram Mashego, Masemola allegedly authorised the use of police resources and spent thousands of Rands to find the suspects.

Mashego said the claims came to light after classified reports were allegedly leaked in a ‘security breach’ with the SA Police Service (SAPS) crime intelligence unit.

Masemola linked to Phala Phala

In June, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s office sent questions Saps relating to the $4 million robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm.

Mkhwebane requested that Masemola provide a detailed statement to explain whether the robbery had been reported to the police.

The Public Protector’s investigation and report into the robbery was expected to be completed within 30 days.

Clandestine investigation

The resources used back in February 2020 include a police helicopter and a communication interception device – commonly referred to as a ‘grabber’.

The grabber was used to monitor communication of the domestic worker involved in the case, which lead authorities to locate one of the suspects in Namibia.

Other costs stipulated in the leaked documents include the use of police vehicles, as well as accommodation and meals – all paid for by the SA Police Service.

The investigation and use of resources occurred even though the theft wasn’t reported and registered as a criminal matter.

Investigation into Masemola’s involvement shelved

Meanwhile, former commissioner Khehla Sitole was allegedly left in the dark and only learnt the details of the case much later on when some members involved in the operation began to speak out.

The anonymous source told City Press a crime intelligence investigation into Masemola‘s involvement was launched, but the findings were reportedly shelved.

“I don’t know why the report was shelved. But I assume they were afraid that the disciplinary process would expose the involvement of senior officers and a sitting minister”, the source said.

Ramaphosa’s stance

These revelations come after President Ramaphosa said earlier this week that no amount of intimidation or bullying would deter him.

Ramaphosa said he has given his “full cooperation to the investigation process” is prepared to be held accountable if it comes to that.

