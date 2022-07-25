SA student in top 50 for $100 000 global prize

Citizen Reporter

A South African student has been listed in the top 50 for the $100 000 Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2022.

19-year-old Iziphozonke Mlambo from Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, was chosen amongst 7 000 nominations and applications from 150 countries.

The Chegg.org Global Student Prize was launched last year, and it shines a light on the efforts of extraordinary students who made an impact on learning.

The prize is open to all students who are at least 16 years old and enrolled in an academic institution or training and skills program. Part-time students as well as students enrolled in online courses are also eligible for the prize.

Mlambo also known as ‘Izi” is currently pursuing his childhood dream, studying Human Biology at Biola University, California, USA.

Born in a family of seven siblings, Izi struggled after his parents passed away and their disabled uncle was left to fend for them.

He was faced with health and financial problems, but these proved to be just stumbling blocks in life as it did not deter him from his studies.

He excelled academically and went to pursue his dream of studying medicine to help disadvantaged people.

Prize for exceptional students

He has a non-profit organisation called Science Buddies, that moulds young scientists by giving them the opportunities to take part in science fairs and competitions.

The CEO of Chegg, Dan Rosensweig, said the Global Student prize has given exceptional students across the globe to share their stories and to be influential to others in education and beyond.

“Our finalists this year have made a huge impact in areas from the environment to equality and justice, from health and wellbeing to education and skills, from youth empowerment to ending poverty.

“I can’t wait to see how this year’s inspiring cohort of changemakers use this platform to make their voices louder, and their work lift up even more lives,” said Rosensweig.

Chegg has partnered with Varkey Foundation, founded by Sunny Varkey. Sunny Varkey said to achieve sustainable development goals, we need to prioritise education.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to Mlambo. His story is a testament to the crucial role that education plays in building a better tomorrow for us all. It is the key to solving humanity’s greatest challenges, from war and conflict to climate change to growing inequality,” said Varkey.

The top 10 finalists of the Global Student Prize are expected to be announced in August this year, and the winner will be announced later in the year.

Compiled by Kgomotso Phooko

