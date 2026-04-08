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From North West classroom to global science stage

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By Masoka Dube

Journalist

3 minute read

8 April 2026

05:40 am

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Grade 11 pupil Siyabonga Gasmeni heads to Japan for Sakura Science Programme after excelling in maths and science against big odds.

From North West classroom to global science stage

Siya Gasmeni, a Grade 11 pupil at Klerksdorp Technical High School. Picture: Supplied

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A young science boffin from North West will be jetting off to Japan in Asia to participate in an elite school international science programme in May.

Siyabonga “Siya” Gasmeni, a Grade 11 pupil and a member of the Representative Council of Learners at Klerksdorp Technical High School, has been selected to participate in the programme after displaying outstanding performances in subjects such as science and mathematics.

Science star will represent SA at Japan’s elite Sakura Science Programme

Gasmeni will be one of the global students who will converge at the Sakura Science High School Programme, hosted by the Japan Science and Technology Agency.

The aim of the programme is to bring together some of the brightest young minds from across the world, offering them a platform to explore cutting-edge science, innovation and cultural exchange.

According to his teachers, the trip will allow Gasmeni to collaborate with international students, researchers and leading experts in science and technology.

Speaking to The Citizen, Gasmeni said: “This was totally unexpected, to be honest. I am really excited to be embarking on this trip. I hope everything goes well. I promise to represent our country as well as my province with the utmost integrity and show the world that South Africa is capable of producing brilliant minds.

“It all started when my mathematics teacher informed me that the department is looking for a pupil to represent the province. Honestly, I didn’t know that I would be selected, judging how big the province is.

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“They were specifically looking for a boy with good mathematics and physical science marks and I was somehow the best candidate in the province.”

He said he was happy for the trip but a bit nervous because he did not know what to expect when he arrived in Japan.

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“I don’t even know who else from South Africa is going so, at the back of my head, I always think what if I embarrass myself there, but I know that God wouldn’t have put me here if he knew I’m not able to pursue this.”

Even though he is doing well in his studies, he sometimes struggles when it comes to equipment such as a laptop and other useful gadgets, as his parents cannot afford it.

His dream was to become a medical doctor specialising in surgery.

Dream to become a medical doctor

“The reason I want to be a doctor is that I love a TV drama called Grey’s Anatomy, in which doctors and their interns conduct surgeries to save the lives of their patients.”

His physical science teacher, C Slabbert, said Gasmeni was intelligent and got on well with other pupils and people in general.

“He manages his time well and balances his schoolwork and sports.”

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