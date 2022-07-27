Banyana Banyana has reached the ‘real pinnacle’ of women’s football in Africa, says Ramaphosa

Thapelo Lekabe

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Banyana Banyana has reached the “real pinnacle” of women’s football on the African continent, following their victory at the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco.

Banyana Banyana win Wafcon cup

Ramaphosa on Wednesday hosted the national women’s football team at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, where the players showcased South Africa’s first-ever Wafcon trophy. The team was also given certificates by the president.

Ramaphosa said Banyana Banyana had tried five times previously to win the trophy, but were denied the victory that they deserved.

“And now you have claimed it and by so doing, you have reached the real pinnacle of women’s football on our continent,” he said.

Ramaphosa congratulated the team led by coach Desiree Ellis for winning 2-1 against Morocco.

He said their triumph was an inspiration to the nation and many young women, adding that they lifted the spirits of the nation amid the many challenges South Africa faces.

Banyana Banyana’s victory was like “rain falling on dry and parched ground”.

“I’d like to say that today our hearts are filled with pride, they’re bursting at the seams with a great deal of joy because you Banyana Banyana, you promised that you’ll bring the cup back home. And you have brought it home.

“It is not in another country on the continent, it is here in South Africa where it belongs.”

Equal pay in sports

The women’s national team arrived at a packed OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday as scores of fans showed their love for them.

Banyana Banyana was rewarded with a cheque for R5.8 million from the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture.

The money was on top of the R9.2 million already promised to them by the South African Football Association (Safa). This takes the total amount given to the 23 players in the Banyana squad to R15 million, or about R652 000 each.

However, the team’s win has reignited the debate around equal pay for women and men in sports.

Ramaphosa called for the national women’s football team to be paid equally to their male counterparts.

He said Banyana Banyana deserved to be recognised for putting South Africa on the map, adding that it was “unjust” that Bafana Bafana was paid more than the women’s football team.

“You do deserve to be recognised and we should not only recognise you by clapping for you, and flying our flag. We need to do much more and I do believe you deserve much more.

“You deserve equal pay for equal work that you do,” he said.

The president further said he had no doubt that Banyana Banyana would also be victorious in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“We are going with you to the FIFA Women’s World Cup. You will have all of us behind you once again and we will wish you the very best there.”

