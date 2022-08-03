Two Grade 12 schoolgirls hacked to death with axe in KZN

Siphumelele Khumalo

Two Grade 12 schoolgirls were hacked to death with an axe over the weekend at their place of residence in Creighton, KwaZulu-Natal.

The two girls were allegedly attacked with an axe by the perpetrator, who is known to the community, in their rented house in Ngwangwane village in southern KZN.

Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said she was shocked and disgusted by the horrendous ordeal.

The department revealed in a statement that one girl’s body was left in the house, while the other was found five kilometres away from the scene.

“We are in pain that these schoolgirls had to die like this. The attack on defenceless learners is totally abhorrent and a reflection of the worst form of criminality and decline of morals.”

According to Khoza, the suspect also tried to escape after police caught and arrested him on Sunday.

“It is very painful that we start Women’s Month with such a horrific incident. We find solace in the fact that law enforcement agencies quickly arrested the suspect, even though he tried to evade justice.

“The fact that police did not sleep when the suspect jumped into the river should bring much confidence to the community that he will be sentenced and serve jail time,” she said.

Police had to call for back-up from the dog unit, who traced the suspect and caught him hiding at a local church house.

MEC Khoza extended her heartfelt condolences to the families of the two girls who lost their lives and promised that the department’s team would support the families to with psycho-social assistance.

Meanwhile, Ward 8 Councillor, Mthobisi Dlamini, said the community was still in shock after the entire ordeal.

“We are so shocked by this and the community wanted to take the law into their own hands but we managed to calm them. We are pleased that the father of the suspect had played a role in ensuring that his son got arrested,” said Dlamini.