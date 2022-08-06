Daily news update: Zikalala resigns, load shedding extended and Phala Phala farm

Citizen Reporter

Outgoing KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) premier Sihle Zikalala says he is happy that he resigns from local government with “no cloud of any allegation”.

Zikalala held a media briefing on Friday following his request to the African National Congress (ANC) to release him from his position, which was accepted by the governing party.

The premier’s resignation follows his defeat at the ANC KZN 9th provincial conference in July, which saw him lose the party’s provincial chairperson position to Siboniso Duma.

An independent panel will decide whether President Cyril Ramaphosa will be subject to a process that may lead to his removal from office over the Phala Phala farm theft scandal.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula accepted a request by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) for a Section 89 inquiry to be established against Ramaphosa.

“Now that the motion complied with the Rule, the other steps, as per the rules, will follow, including the appointment of the independent panel,” Mapisa-Nqakula said in a letter sent to ATM president Vuyo Zungula on Friday.

Eskom wants you to know that due to the continued shortage of generation capacity, stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 12am, over the weekend.

The dark lords of Megawatt Park say it will promptly communicate any further significant changes.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the power utility is battling to keep the lights on.

An investigation has found no evidence of GBV during the removal of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs during the President’s budget vote debate in June.

Parliament had received a complaint from EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu, calling on the Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to investigate allegations of GBV committed by Parliamentary Protection Services (PPS) against MPs Babalwa Mathulelwa, Noluvuyo Tafeni and Naledi Chirwa.

Nearly 200 cases before Western Cape courts between April and June 2022 were withdrawn as a result of inefficiencies by the South African Police Service (SAPS).

In a statement on Wednesday, MEC Reagan Allen said 36 gender based violence cases monitored by the team between April and June had been withdrawn or struck off the roll due to systemic failures.

Of these, 25 had been withdrawn because the dockets were not brought to court, and eight because the investigation was incomplete, Allen said.

Only 9 out of the 26 reforms put forward by the presidency during Operation Vulindlela have been completed since October 2020, when the president first mentioned the undertaking.

This was the report from both the Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, and Minister of Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, during a press briefing that served to inform media about the progress made during Operation Vulindlela.

Operation Vulindlela set out to drive a far-reaching economic reform agenda for South Africa to shift the economic growth trajectory and enable investment and job creation.

Following the premiere of his Showmax tell-all Mohale: On The Record, businessman and influencer Mohale Motaung seems to have entered a Renaissance period of his own.

During his relationship with Somizi Mhlongo and shortly after the very public breakdown of their marriage, Motaung was vilified for being a gold digger and his estranged husband even leaned into that narrative for the fifth season of his reality show Living The Dream With Somizi (LTDWS).

Usually when a season starts, all eyes are on the club’s new signings to see what they bring, but at Kaizer Chiefs the attention will be split.

Some eyes will be on new coach Arthur Zwane who was elevated to the head coach position in June, two months before the new season started, while others will be on the new players.

“To be quite honest, I am enjoying myself,” said Zwane on Thursday at the club’s media day ahead of their first game on Saturday.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi insists that they have plenty of motivation to beat the All Blacks when the teams meet in their Rugby Championship opener at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 5:05pm).

Quizzed during their pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, on whether they have sufficient motivation as the team usually thrive on being the underdogs and perform best when they have been written off.