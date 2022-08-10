53-hour water outage scheduled for Gauteng – Here’s what you need to know

Rand Water on Wednesday reminded residents of the 53-hour water outage, as part of planned maintenance to its S4 Pipeline in Gauteng.
Several neighbourhoods in Johannesburg and Pretoria will be without water from 5pm on Thursday 11 August to 10pm on Saturday, 13 August.
Water outage, 11 to 13 August
S4 Pipeline repairs
Rand Water said the S4 Pipeline runs from Mapleton Booster Pumping station to Van Dyk Park, and a new portion of the pipeline will run from Van Dyk Park to Rynfield.
Affected municipal regions include:
- Ekruhulenia Metropolitian
- Tshwane Metropolitan
- Thembisile Hani Local
- Victor Khanye Local
- Govan Mbeki Local
- Lesedi Local
Meanwhile, services affected will include Corobrick Transvaal, RCL foods Consumer, Sammy Marks Museum, Spoornet, and the Savannah Country Estate Home.
All affected parties were informed in line with the 3-week notification period in order to implement contingency measures.
Affected areas
Benoni, Daveyton, Etwatwa
- Morehill
- Crystal Park
- Hillcrest
- Benoni AH
- Cloverdene
- Chief Albert Luthuli
- Daveyton
- Mayfield
- Etwatwa
Brakpan and Springs
- MPact-New Era
- Sunair Park (Basalinga Complex)
- Vulcania
- Maryvlei
- Witpoortjie
- Welgedacht
- Bakerton
- Slovo Park
- Payneville
- Gugulethu/Everest
- Ergo-Mkhancwa
Tsakane
- Tsakane
- Langaville
- Geluksdal
- Labore
- Withok
Water tankers available
Water tankers will be available in all affected areas, however, residents should still use water sparingly to prevent reservoirs from running dry.
“Please store sufficient water to sustain you for the duration of the shutdown”, Rand Water urged.
The list of available water tankers can be viewed here and here.