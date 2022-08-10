53-hour water outage scheduled for Gauteng – Here’s what you need to know

Cheryl Kahla

Rand Water on Wednesday reminded residents of the 53-hour water outage, as part of planned maintenance to its S4 Pipeline in Gauteng.

Several neighbourhoods in Johannesburg and Pretoria will be without water from 5pm on Thursday 11 August to 10pm on Saturday, 13 August.

Water outage, 11 to 13 August

S4 Pipeline repairs

Rand Water said the S4 Pipeline runs from Mapleton Booster Pumping station to Van Dyk Park, and a new portion of the pipeline will run from Van Dyk Park to Rynfield.

Affected municipal regions include:

Ekruhulenia Metropolitian

Tshwane Metropolitan

Thembisile Hani Local

Victor Khanye Local

Govan Mbeki Local

Lesedi Local

Meanwhile, services affected will include Corobrick Transvaal, RCL foods Consumer, Sammy Marks Museum, Spoornet, and the Savannah Country Estate Home.

All affected parties were informed in line with the 3-week notification period in order to implement contingency measures.

Affected areas

Benoni, Daveyton, Etwatwa

Morehill

Crystal Park

Hillcrest

Benoni AH

Cloverdene

Chief Albert Luthuli

Daveyton

Mayfield

Etwatwa

Brakpan and Springs

MPact-New Era

Sunair Park (Basalinga Complex)

Vulcania

Maryvlei

Witpoortjie

Welgedacht

Bakerton

Slovo Park

Payneville

Gugulethu/Everest

Ergo-Mkhancwa

Tsakane

Langaville

Geluksdal

Labore

Withok

Water tankers available

Water tankers will be available in all affected areas, however, residents should still use water sparingly to prevent reservoirs from running dry.

“Please store sufficient water to sustain you for the duration of the shutdown”, Rand Water urged.

The list of available water tankers can be viewed here and here.