You can now renew your vehicle license via WhatsApp!

The days of spending the entire day in a queue at the traffic department may be over, after automotive service company Supa Quick introduced a much more convenient way for the public to renew their car license disc by simply using WhatsApp.

The automotive shop posted an advert on its official website with all the details and instructions to obtain this service.

“There’s no need to stand in long queues to renew your car licence disc. Supa Quick have got you covered. Now you can renew your vehicle license disc using WhatsApp and Disky!” the site reads.

The website explained that ‘Disky’ is an automated messaging service that helps one renew their licence disc at their own leisure. One of the features included is the website identifying the nearest Supa Quick to you, to make collection easier.

These are the instructions to use this service:

To use the WhatsApp service using a QR code:

Scan the QR code on the website through your camera application or WhatsApp directly Press on SEND in the WhatsApp chat Select ‘Quote’ Complete your details though the prompts Accept the quote Select your closest Supa Quick for collection and you are done!

The store also advised that motor vehicle licenses must be renewed every year before they reach their expiry date.

“Even if you renew after the expiry date you’ll still be penalised. Don’t let this happen to you – make use of Supa Quick’s convenient Disky service and avoid paying more than you should,”

