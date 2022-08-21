News

LIVE NEWS UPDATES | What’s happening in South Africa today

The spotlight on President Cyril Ramaphosa today for spending R2.6m on a flight which should have cost R800k.

Photo: iStock

President Ramaphosa’s SADC flight cost R2.6m. If the presidential Boeing was used, the flight would have cost no more than R800,000.

On the entertainment front, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (Bennifer) tied the knot this weekend (for a second time in a lavish ceremony.

News updates: Sunday, 21 August

Saturday headlines

What you might have missed yesterday: An urgent application was filed by Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu’s daughters, in an attempt to halt King Misuzulu’s coronation.

Nevertheless, the coronation ceremony was completed at the kwaKhangelamankangane Royal Palace, and Misuzulu was announced as the Zulu king.

Following the release of the crime stats report on Friday, Cele’s hunt for an ‘urgent solution’ in Umlazi might be a few years too late.

IN OTHER NEWS:

