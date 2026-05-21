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Ramaphosa hails Botswana state visit as ‘historic reunion of brethren’

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

21 May 2026

07:01 am

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Ramaphosa stressed that the relationship between the two countries continues to evolve in response to new economic realities.

Ramaphosa hails Botswana State Visit as historic 'reunion of brethren'

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Botswana counterpart President Gideon Duma Boko. Picture: The Presidency.

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President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared his state visit to Botswana “no ordinary occasion,” describing it as a “historic reunion” of brethren bound by shared soil, common struggle and an unbreakable bond of solidarity.

The visit from 20 to 21 May 2026 coincided with the Sixth Session of the Botswana-South Africa Bi‑National Commission (BNC), co‑chaired by Ramaphosa and President Gideon Duma Boko in Gaborone.

Bilateral partnership

According to the Presidency, the primary objective was to deepen and strengthen the bilateral partnership between the two neighbours.

“The Sixth Session of the BNC represents a critical opportunity to reinforce the strategic partnership between South Africa and Botswana,” the Presidency said.

Global dynamics

Ramaphosa stressed that the relationship between the two countries continues to evolve in response to new economic realities and shifting global dynamics.

“Together, we are part of SADC, a community of nations that played a pivotal role in the liberation of South Africa from the crime of apartheid.

“Botswana was an ally and friend of the South African people in our quest for justice, democracy and human rights for all. Botswana provided solidarity, support and refuge to our people during our days of need, sometimes at a great cost to yourself,” he said.

Trade

On trade, Ramaphosa noted that levels of investment between the two countries are already substantial but emphasised the need for greater balance.

“There is much scope to expand commerce between our countries. We must work together to seize the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area and to strengthen cooperation within SACU. South Africa stands ready to partner with Botswana as you march towards the diversification of your economy,” he added.

BNC

Delivering the opening remarks during the BNC, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola echoed the call for deeper, more practical cooperation.

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“Both our countries must continue to explore further opportunities and establish practical avenues for joint development in the mutual interest. Stronger implementation of agreements and improved coordination will be central to the success of our bilateral relationship.”

The BNC is expected to conclude several agreements, including four key instruments focused on water management, biodiversity, energy cooperation and correctional services.

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Botswana Cyril Ramaphosa Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) Ronald Lamola trade

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