‘I ran 90km for you’ – Comrades Marathon marriage proposal to Prudence makes waves

As South Africans celebrate the 2022 Comrades Marathon winners, Tete Dijana and Alexandra Morozova, one lucky woman, Prudence, will be celebrating a marriage proposal today.

This after runner Joseph Kagiso Ndlovu from the Tuks Athletics Club asked Prudence to marry him as he approached the finish line at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Ndlovu reached the finish line holding a banner written: “Prudence, will you marry me? Run 90k for you.”

Now Prudence is trending on Twitter as Mzansi looks for her and hopes she accepts the proposal.

“When you date a runner this is how they propose. I hope Prudence says yes,” commented Twitter user @tatesago, while Zola Amanda said: “Highlight of the day. A man must Run 90km to ask for a hand in marriage from his woman.”

Comrades Marathon winners

The 95th Comrades Marathon in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday attracted nearly 16,000 entries, including 1,500 foreign runners.

Tete Dijana timed his performance perfectly, breaking clear of defending champion Edward Mothibi in the latter stages to win the Comrades Marathon.

The former security guard earned R260,000 in prize money for his victory and an additional R100,000 as the first South African home.

Russian athlete Alexandra Morozova was also rewarded for a well-timed effort, winning the women’s race in 6:17:48.

Morozova, twice previously a runner-up at this race, has previously not received prize money due to a global ban on Russian athletes, but it seemed like she was competing as an individual ‘international’ athlete this weekend and the issue was unlikely to be a concern again.

Deputy Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nocawe Mafu, KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube , MEC for @SportArtsKZN Amanda Mapena and @eThekwiniM Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda welcome the first runners at the #ComradesMarathon2022 pic.twitter.com/ZdQqKB97XH— KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) August 28, 2022

