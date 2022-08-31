Case of couple who defrauded UIF postponed for sentencing

Lunga Mzangwe

The case against a couple found guilty of defrauding the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) out of more than R10 million was postponed for sentencing yesterday at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court.

The company applied for Covid Temporary Employee-Employer Relief Scheme (Ters) for 553 workers but only had 22 on its payroll.

The couple were meant to hear their fate yesterday; however, their lawyer was not in court as he was sick.

The wife, Treasure Moremi, pleaded guilty to the crime and was found guilty. The charges against the husband, Levy Moremi, in his personal capacity were withdrawn and the charges against his sister, Annah Moremi, were also withdrawn.

Levy is, however, appearing in court for accused number 2 (Denmag Trading) as this was the company used to defraud the UIF and he was a co-director of the company.

In her plea statement, Treasure admitted that from April to June 2020, she unlawfully and falsely acted with the intention to defraud the department of employment and labour or the UIF.

“I further admit that by means of misrepresentation, I induced the said department or its employees to accept this misrepresentation as the truth and therefore pay Denmag Trading a total of amount of R10 619 677 85,” read the plea.

“When I gave out and pretended as aforesaid, I knew very well that the company did not have 553 employees who qualified for the Covid Ters claims; instead the company only had 22 who qualified for Ters.”

Treasure said she regretted her actions but couldn’t undo them.

“I admit that I had no right to act in such a manner. I knew my actions were unlawful, wrongful, unjustified and punishable by law.”

On behalf of the company, Levy also pleaded guilty to the fraud charges. “I was a co-director of Denmag company together with my wife who is accused [number] one.

The company voluntarily, without undue influence, and in its true and sober senses pleads guilty to the charges. I further admit that the company did not have 553 employees that qualified for Ters. It was just the company’s intention to defraud UIF.”

