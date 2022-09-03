Daily news update: Enyobeni court case, Zandile Mafe ditches court again and ZEPs extended

Citizen Reporter

Here's your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

Wife of Enyobeni tavern boss appears in the dock with husband

The wife of the boss of Enyobeni Tavern in East London, where 21 youngsters tragically died in June, has been charged for allegedly contravening the Liquor Act.

Vuyokazi Ndevu on Friday made a brief appearance in the East London Magistrates’ Court along with her husband and manager of the establishment, Siyakwamkela Ndevu.

The 43-year-old was charged after the Eastern Cape Liquor Board laid a criminal complaint against her because she is the registered licencee of the tavern in Scenery Park.

She faces similar charges to her husband for allegedly selling or supplying intoxicating liquor to minors and for conniving with and permitting their employees to sell or supply or deliver intoxicating liquor to underage persons.

Parliament arson: Zandile Mafe refuses to appear in court again, case postponed

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – JANUARY 11: Zandile Christmas Mafe (49) appears at Cape Town Magistrate Court in connection with the fire at Parliament on January 11, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the suspect was facing five charges including arson, theft, housebreaking and contravention of the National Key Points Act. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

The pre-trial hearing of alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe has been postponed after he pulled a no-show in court again.

Mafe was meant to appear in the Western Cape High Court on Friday morning, for his second pre-trial hearing, where the court was expected to set a date for trial. However, he allegedly refused to leave Pollsmoor Prison in Cape Town.

At his first high court appearance on 12 August, Mafe also did not show up despite being in the holding cells of the court.

Home Affairs extends Zimbabwean Exemption Permits to June 2023

Department of Home Affairs office. Picture: Supplied

The department of home affairs has extended the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits by six months to 23 June 2023, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced on Friday.

According to Motsoaledi, the decision was made to give the ZEP holders an opportunity to apply for one or other visas provided for in the Immigration Act they may qualify for.

Only a few Zimbabwean nationals have applied for visas or waivers so far, hence the extension to allow for more applications, said Motsoaledi.

Mpumalanga police officials to testify in Hillary Gardee murder case

Mpumalanga provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela, is expected to testify in the bail application of the two men accused of the murder of Hillary Gardee.

Manamela and provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala will take the stand on Friday, in the Nelspruit Magistrates’ Court.

The police officials have been called by defence lawyers to testify about a media statement, allegedly made by Manamela, that the fourth suspect arrested for Gardee’s murder, Hlabirwa Rasie Nkune, had apparently confessed to killing her.

Defence lawyers believe that the charges against their clients should be withdrawn due to the alleged confession and want the statement to be placed in the court record.

KZN DG gets bail after five nights in jail

From left: Mhlathuze Water CEO, Mthokozisi Pius Dube; businessman Sithembiso Ralph Mhlanga and Siphiwe Mabasa; and Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize, Director General in the KZN Premier’s office appearing at the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. Photo: Thabiso Goba

Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize, Director General in the KwaZulu-Natal’s Office of the Premier, was released on bail after spending five nights in jail.

Mkhize, along with Mhlathuze Chief Executive Officer, Mthokozisi Duze; businessmen Siphiwe Mabasa and Sithembiso Ralph Mhlanga are charged with intimidation and defeating the ends of justice.

The charges relate to a separate but related corruption case where the accused are alleged to have unlawfully tried to bury a forensic report that implicated them in irregular contracts valued at R37 million at Mhlathuze Water.

#CassperReply trends as fans dissect rapper’s response to Big Zulu

Cassper Nyovest becomes the latest rapper to respond to Big Zulu’s 150 Bars diss track. Listen to his reply ‘$ Steps Back’ here. Pictures: Instagram

Weeks after its release, Big Zulu’s so-called diss track continues to trend as the rappers named in his song continue to respond to it. The latest response comes from Cassper Nyovest and has been trending as fans discuss his “bars” using the #CassperReply hashtag.

In the four-minute track, Cassper talks about how he was advised to ignore Big Zulu’s song and how he “put him on” by collaborating with him on a song that he had to “force”.

The rapper then goes on to allege that his rival does not own his own music before calling him a “b***ch” who needs to show his thong.

“This right here is karma for women that you abused” said the rapper, referencing the abuse allegations levelled against Big Zulu in recent years.

Premier League clubs shatter spending record in £1.9bn spree

Chelsea have signed France Under-21 international central defender Wesley Fofana from Leicester City, the two clubs announced on Wednesday. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)

Premier League clubs shattered their single-season spending record during an incredible £1.9 billion ($2.1 billion) spree during the summer window.

Deloitte’s Sports Business Group estimated the gross spending by the 20 English top-flight clubs during the transfer window that ended on Thursday was the highest in the history of the competition.

Despite the cost-of-living crisis gripping Britain, Premier League teams needed just one window to break the £1.86 billion mark set in the summer and winter transfer periods combined during the 2017-18 season.