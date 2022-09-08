Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision, doctors concerned

Faizel Patel

It has emerged that Queen Elizabeth II is unwell in her Balmoral home and is under medical supervision and doctors are concerned about her wellbeing.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the 96-year-old Queen must get rest.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.”

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” the statement read.

The news broke while new Prime Minister Liz Truss was delivering her plan for dealing with the energy crisis in Parliament.

Truss subsequently tweeted saying: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time.”

The queen has been suffering mobility problems, and has cancelled a number of public engagements.

Queen Elizabeth II cancelled her virtual Privy Council meeting on Wednesday and was “resting” on doctors’ advice after meeting outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and welcoming Truss.

She welcomed both politicians at Balmoral rather than Buckingham Palace, in a break from tradition.

