5 SANDF members arrested for stealing illicit cigarettes during unauthorised raid

Six boxes of cigarettes were found hidden at the SANDF’s Artonvilla base in Musina

Five South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members will appear in the Musina Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, facing charges of corruption and possession of illegal cigarettes.

It comes after they were arrested on Tuesday morning in Musina, Limpopo.

Two Zimbabweans were also arrested during the operation.

SANDF members accused of stealing illegal cigarettes

The suspects, aged between 26 and 42, are accused of organising an unauthorised raid to intercept a group of smugglers and stealing a consignment of illicit cigarettes being brought into South Africa.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the soldiers fired shots at the smugglers, which forced them to abandon 24 boxes of illicit cigarettes.

“During the incident, shots were reportedly fired, illicit goods were seized, and some contraband was unlawfully concealed at the base,” said Mashaba.

He added that six of these boxes were later found hidden at the SANDF’s Artonvilla base.

The soldiers were arrested during a joint operation by Military Police, Military Intelligence and Saps.

“A case of corruption, possession of illicit cigarettes, unlawful discharge of a firearm and defeating the ends of justice has been registered with the Musina South African Police Service (Saps),” said SANDF spokesperson Prince Tshabalala.

Soldiers tried to obstruct operation

During the operation, six boxes of illicit cigarettes were found hidden in the Artonvilla base, in addition to 18 boxes that had already been handed over to the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

“The suspects initially attempted to obstruct the investigation and deny access to the premises. However, after engagement with senior SANDF officers, the search was successfully conducted,” said Tshabalala.

He added that the conduct of the arrested soldiers undermines the integrity of the SANDF.

“The SANDF will cooperate fully with Saps, Sars and other law enforcement agencies to ensure that justice is served.”

