How to get a 50% discount on outstanding speeding fines

A few minutes a month can translate into hundreds, sometimes thousands, of rands saved over time.

What many motorists don’t realise is that paying a traffic fine within 30 days of it being issued may qualify you for a discount of up to 50%. But you need to act quickly before the discount window closes.

Don’t leave fines unattended

There is a catch, though, and that is that traffic fines are not always issued immediately. Delays in processing, postal backlogs, or incorrect contact details can mean that you only become aware of a fine after the 30-day window has passed.

There is no exact timeline for when summonses or warrants may be issued. Which is why early resolution remains the safest approach. Leaving fines unattended quickly becomes a costly exercise.

“Traffic fines are one of the few expenses where timing can make a real difference to what you pay,” says Barry Berman, CEO of Fines SA. “The challenge is that many people don’t even know they’ve received a fine. And then it’s too late to benefit from any reduction.”

Check for outstanding fines regularly

“Being proactive is the difference between paying less and paying more,” adds Berman. “A quick monthly check allows motorists to catch fines early, confirm whether a discount applies, and settle them before costs escalate.”

Fines SA recommends that motorists adopt a simple monthly habit:

Check monthly and don’t wait for reminders, roadblocks or renewal deadlines.

Confirm discount eligibility where municipalities offer early settlement reductions.

Pay via verified channels only to avoid scams and incorrect payment portals.

Resolve early before costs escalate, and admin becomes time-consuming.

As enforcement becomes more system-driven, motorists are increasingly caught off guard during licence renewals or roadblocks. Often discovering outstanding fines that they could have settled months earlier at a lower cost.

Not all municipalities offer discounts

Fines SA provides a single, verified dashboard that allows businesses and consumers to manage fines. This can be done across 250+ municipalities. This allows motorists to monitor compliance and make secure payments. Payments can be done through trusted partners such as PayFast, Mobicred, SnapScan, Zapper, and Apple Pay.

“Using a platform like Fines SA removes the guesswork,” Berman continues. “It helps motorists track fines across municipalities, understand what’s payable, where discounts are possible, and act before penalties escalate.

Motorists can head to Fines SA portal at FinesSA.co.za or download the Fines SA app on iOS, Android and Huawei to verify fines and to also check their compliance status in preparation for the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) in 2026.

