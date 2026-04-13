56-year-old Soweto man accused of sexually assaulting niece (13) appears in court on Tuesday

Warning: This article contains details of alleged sexual abuse involving a minor, which may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

A 56-year-old man accused of sexually harassing his 13-year-old niece is expected to return to the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for a formal bail application as disturbing details of the case continue to emerge.

Tshepo Ntsimane, from Dobsonville in Soweto, made his first court appearance last Wednesday on a charge of rape following an incident that allegedly took place earlier this month.

Disturbing allegations emerge

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the incident occurred between 8pm on 3 April and 2am on 4 April at a residence in Dobsonville.

The victim had gone to the premises with her aunt and a 10-year-old friend to cook, as their home had no electricity.

“It is further alleged that the suspect later arrived at the residence allegedly intoxicated,” authorities said.

The situation reportedly escalated when the suspect allegedly gave the child a drink that caused her to become dizzy.

Authorities allege the girl was then taken to a vehicle parked outside the yard, where she was sexually harassed.

The victim later regained consciousness inside the suspect’s office.

“She was found in a distressed condition by witnesses,” saps said.

Forensic evidence and investigation

A medical examination conducted after the incident “yielded positive findings consistent with injuries”.

Investigators collected multiple pieces of forensic evidence at the scene, including the victim’s clothing, which was recovered from a vehicle.

Other items collected included “vomit containing a red substance, as well as wine stains found on the office floor”.

Police also seized closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the premises for further analysis.

An adult witness reportedly discovered the victim inside the office and recorded video evidence, which now forms part of the investigation.

Authorities said the matter is being treated with urgency, and investigations are ongoing.

Minister condemns attack

Meanwhile, Social Development Minister Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe has strongly condemned the incident, describing it as part of South Africa’s ongoing gender-based violence crisis.

“The department noted with concern the incident and calls upon South Africans to report cases of this nature as they are part of the Gender Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), which Cyril Ramaphosa declared as a national disaster,” said Tolashe.

“The Department of Social Development has dispatched a team of social workers to offer psychosocial support and trauma counselling services to the family,” she said.

Tolashe emphasised the state’s responsibility to protect children, citing the Children’s Act.

“As the custodian of the Children’s Act 38 of 2005, it is our legislative mandate to ensure that the rights and well-being of children are always protected,” she said.

She added that the law guarantees children’s rights, including “protection from abuse” as well as access to basic services.

The accused remains in custody pending his bail application.