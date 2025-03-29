6 hour power outage in these Joburg areas next week

There will be outages in several areas next week due to maintenance by City Power

Joburg residents in some areas have been warned to prepare for prolonged power outages next week that could last several hours.

City Power will undergo network maintenance on Thursday, 3 April, affecting power at its Observatory Substation.

The interruption will take place from 8am until 2pm, affecting the following areas:

Observatory North

Kensington Ext.5

Bezvalley East

Cyrildene North

Bezvalley / Kensington

Cyrildene Central

Doornfontein

Bruma

Dewetshof

Langerman



“As the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to always treat their electricity supply points as live,” City Power advised customers affected.

Weekend outage

While residents in those areas prepare for blackouts, many more will have their lights cut this weekend.

City Power will on Sunday, 30 March, perform maintenance that will affect its Mondeor substation.

Outages will be from 8am until 4pm.

Areas to be affected:

Alan Manor;

Kibler Park;

Meredale;

Meredale Ext. 2;

Meredale Ext. 26;

Meredale Ext. 4;

Meredale Ext. 9;

Mondeor;

Mondeor Ext.3;

Mondeor Ext.4;

Mondeor Ext.5;

Naturena;

Ridgeway Ext.4;

Ridgeway Ext.5;

Ridgeway Ext.8;

Suideroord;

Winchester Hills Ext.1; and

Winchester Hills Ext.1.

Why the lights are always out

The utility recently revealed that it is losing billions every year because of aging infrastructure, electricity theft and billing failures.

Over the past year, technical losses amounted to R1.5 billion while nontechnical losses exceeded R2 billion.

CEO Tshifularo Mashava said between 2005 and 2010, City Power focused on expansion rather than replacing outdated systems.

“Now, in 2025, the consequences of those past decisions have caught up with us. If we don’t change our infrastructure, these losses will continue to grow. The auditor-general has flagged this issue, as we had the responsibility to address it years ago.”

To improve service delivery, City Power has secured alternative funding with the support of its shareholder.

In doing so, it hopes that maintenance can continue and the lights can stay on for longer.

Additional reporting by Thando Nondywana