Joburg power crisis: Over 100 plants offline across Joburg

City Power received over 5,700 calls regarding the outages.

Johannesburg’s electricity provider City Power is facing a severe operational crisis with more than 100 power plants out of service across the city.

The utility company reported that it was simultaneously dealing with over 5,700 active outage calls from residents, creating a challenging situation for both the provider and affected communities.

Inner City hit hardest by power outages

The Inner City Service Delivery Centre (SDC) has been overwhelmed, handling 1,496 calls, with 1,150 reported in just the past 24 hours.

The area is contending with 96 plants that are non-operational.

“Cleveland Substation affecting Benrose, Malvern and surrounding areas will be attended to by the morning shift,” City Power said.

“At Bree Substation, we’ve managed to restore 60% of power, but the remaining percentage will stay off until repairs are completed.”

The utility company also reported that Observatory Substation tripped after restoration, affecting Bez-Valley, Kensington, Observatory and surrounding areas. Operators have been dispatched to investigate the cause.

ALSO READ: Sabotage? – Ramokgopa hints something more sinister brewing behind recent load shedding

Alexandra region faces hundreds of outages

City Power’s Alexandra Service Delivery Centre manages 417 open calls, with 320 logged in just the past day.

According to the utility, the situation at Cydna Substation has improved with 95% power restoration, though installation of a replacement Mini Substation remains in progress.

“At Gresswold Substation supplying Kew, Bramley and surroundings, power is off due to a cable fault.

“During restoration, a further fault was identified. The test branch has successfully located the fault, and material will be ordered for repairs,” City Power stated.

ALSO READ: Unlawful electricity disconnection earns punitive cost order for CoJ and City Power

Hursthill area reports highest number of calls

The Hursthill Service Delivery Centre is dealing with the most severe backlog, addressing 1,884 calls, including 1,263 reported in the past 24 hours.

According to City Power, “Roosevelt Substation’s Northcliff Distributor, which supplies customers in Northcliff, Fairlands and surroundings, is currently experiencing an overload. We’ve restored 40% of power and the team will resume gradual restoration after load shedding”.

90% of power has been restored for the Montgomery Park Distributor, with repairs affecting the remaining 10% complete.

City Power said final tests would be conducted after load shedding.

ALSO READ: Dozens of Eskom transformers are being stolen, police make key arrest

Randburg and Midrand power outages

City Power reported that the Randburg Service Delivery Centre had 1,019 open calls, with 511 logged in the last 24 hours and 56 plants out of service.

Meanwhile, its Midrand Service Delivery Centre managed 147 open calls, with 96 logged in the past day and 42 plants non-operational.

“Operators have been notified and will be dispatched to investigate outages affecting power supply to customers in Northriding, Hoogland, Bryanston, River Club, Moodie Hill and surrounding areas,” City Power said.

Lenasia SDC power outages

Lenasia Service Delivery Centre received 241 calls, with 213 of those reported in just the past 24 hours.

City Power said the area had 47 plants out of service.

Meanwhile, the Reuven Service Delivery Centre reported 580 open calls, with 377 of those logged in the past 24 hours.

The utility said 56 plants were out of service in this region.

“At Moffat Substation’s Merino Avenue Distributor, 96% of power has been restored. Due to access challenges, the remaining percentage will remain off until access is granted. This affects customers at Tulisa Park, City Deep and surrounding areas,” City Power explained.

ALSO READ: Is Eskom winning the fight against corruption and theft?

Planned maintenance to further impact residents

City Power has also announced upcoming planned maintenance that will affect multiple areas.

An emergency isolation at Goldev Switching Station is planned for Monday, 10 March from 08:00 – 16:00, which will affect Freedom Park.

“Nancefield Substation maintenance is scheduled for Tuesday, 25 March from 08:00 – 16:00,” City Power said.

This maintenance will impact Bushkoppies Water Works, Bushkoppies Residing Area, Eldorado Park extension 1 and 3, Olifantsfontein Water Works, Klipspruit West extension 2, Old Eldorado Park, Nancefield Industrial, Kliptown West extension 2, Joburg Water, and Coca Cola.

Load shedding compounds problems

Adding to these challenges, the utility noted that Stage 3 load shedding has been implemented until 5am on Monday morning.

City Power has urged customers to “switch off non-essential appliances to avoid inrush current and network overload when restoration takes place.”

NOW READ: Eskom implements stage 3 load shedding until Monday