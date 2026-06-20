News

Home » News

77 taxis and e-hailing vehicles impounded in Tshwane

Picture of Gareth Cotterell

By Gareth Cotterell

Digital Editor

2 minute read

20 June 2026

12:15 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The public transport vehicles were seized for not having valid operating licences

public transport vehicles TMPD e-hailing taxis

Some of the public transport vehicles that were seized by the TMPD on Friday. Pictures: Facebook/TMPD

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) impounded 17 e-hailing vehicles and two minibus taxis on Friday.

Taxis and e-hailing vehicles seized

The vehicles were taken off Pretoria’s roads for not having valid operating licences.

The TMPD operation was conducted at Eeufees Road, the Ben Schoeman Freeway and the corners of Sophie de Bruyn and Madiba streets.

“The TMPD maintains a zero tolerance approach to non-compliance on our roads and urges all public transport operators to adhere to the provisions of the National Road Traffic Act and the National Land Transport Act.

“Compliance will help prevent vehicle impoundments and contribute to safer roads by reducing the risk of road crashes and fatalities,” the TMPD said.

58 vehicles impounded earlier

It comes after 58 public transport vehicles were impounded earlier in the week. These included taxis, scholar transport and e-hailing vehicles.

“These ongoing operations are an essential part of the department commitment to curb lawlessness and ensure the safety of commuters and other road users.

“It is crucial for public transport operators to adhere to road traffic regulations in order to save lives and avoid impoundment of their vehicles. The TMPD will not leave any stone unturned when it comes to enforcement of the law in the City of Tshwane.”

Read more on these topics

e-hailing taxis Tshwane Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘He misled the commission’ – Senona dismisses coffee machine and bullying allegations
Phakaaathi Three things we learned from Bafana against Czechia
Crime How sextortion syndicates exploit fear, secrecy and ego
Politics Malema rallies behind Zuma’s daughter after MK expulsion
Politics ‘Practise what you preach’: Joburg councillors owe R2m but city won’t name them

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News