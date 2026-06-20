77 taxis and e-hailing vehicles impounded in Tshwane

The public transport vehicles were seized for not having valid operating licences

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) impounded 17 e-hailing vehicles and two minibus taxis on Friday.

Taxis and e-hailing vehicles seized

The vehicles were taken off Pretoria’s roads for not having valid operating licences.

The TMPD operation was conducted at Eeufees Road, the Ben Schoeman Freeway and the corners of Sophie de Bruyn and Madiba streets.

“The TMPD maintains a zero tolerance approach to non-compliance on our roads and urges all public transport operators to adhere to the provisions of the National Road Traffic Act and the National Land Transport Act.

“Compliance will help prevent vehicle impoundments and contribute to safer roads by reducing the risk of road crashes and fatalities,” the TMPD said.

58 vehicles impounded earlier

It comes after 58 public transport vehicles were impounded earlier in the week. These included taxis, scholar transport and e-hailing vehicles.

“These ongoing operations are an essential part of the department commitment to curb lawlessness and ensure the safety of commuters and other road users.

“It is crucial for public transport operators to adhere to road traffic regulations in order to save lives and avoid impoundment of their vehicles. The TMPD will not leave any stone unturned when it comes to enforcement of the law in the City of Tshwane.”