44 arrested for drunk driving in Tshwane

It comes after 381 suspects were arrested in a police operation in Tshwane days earlier

A total of 44 motorists were arrested in Tshwane for drunk driving over Friday and Saturday night.

It came after the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) conducted operations in Sinoville, Winternest, Mamelodi and Atteridgeville.

Drunk driving arrests in Tshwane

“The number of drivers caught driving under the influence of alcohol is concerning, as this irresponsible behaviour can lead to devastating consequences,” said the metro police department.

“The TMPD maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards individuals who choose to drive while intoxicated. These operations are part of an ongoing effort to combat lawlessness and improve public safety in the City of Tshwane.”

381 arrested during police operation

It comes after 381 suspects were arrested during a South African Police Service (Saps) operation in Atteridgeville and Pretoria West on Thursday.

Drugs and a motorcycle were also seized during the operation.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said among those that were arrested, four were for murder, one for armed robbery and five for attempted murder. He added that 106 suspects were arrested for gender-based violence incidents.

Van Dyk added that the operation included roadblocks and patrols.

“A total of 799 persons and 36 vehicles were searched, while 10 vehicles were further verified to determine their status,” he said.

“Fifty-nine undocumented immigrants were detained and are currently being processed by immigration officials for deportation.”

Eleven properties were also inspected for liquor compliance.

“Three outlets were closed and fined for non-compliance, and 179 820 ml of liquor was confiscated in terms of the Liquor Act.”

Meanwhile, 121 traffic infringement notices, to the value of R39 650, were issued.

“One motorcycle was also seized for further investigation. One person was arrested and charged with reckless and negligent driving,” said Van Dyk.