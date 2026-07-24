Taxi shutdown off, but will MEC of Roads be able to repair broken relations with taxi industry?

The Gauteng Taxi Industry noted that there will be no suspension of taxi services next month.

The Gauteng Taxi Industry (GTI), members from the South African Taxi Council (Santaco), and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela have calmed fears of a taxi shutdown next month.

This comes after a tense warning of protest issued by Santaco and members of the GTI earlier this week, threatening to retaliate after the MEC announced a deadline for operating license collections.

No protest

Following a meeting with the MEC on Thursday, the GTI noted that there will be no protest on the 14th of August.

“There will be no suspension of taxi services, and all routes across the province will continue operating without interruption,” the GTI noted.

The GTI consists of members from Santaco and the Gauteng National Taxi Alliance (GNTA).

Right to travel

The MEC emphasised that uninterrupted public transport is critical to our economy and to the lives of residents.

“Every commuter has the right to travel safely, freely, and without fear,” Diale-Tlabela added.

“We will continue working closely with the taxi industry to build a system that is safe, reliable, affordable, and compliant with the law,” she said.

Uncertainty

Members from the GTI also acknowledged that recent developments may have caused uncertainty and sincerely apologised for any inconvenience or concerns this may have created.

Members also noted that the industry has deliberately chosen the path of dialogue because commuters should not be disadvantaged while discussions continue.

Collaboration

The GTI emphasised that it remains committed to working collaboratively with the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport to resolve all outstanding matters and is confident that the next engagement will strengthen relations between government and the taxi industry, while improving public transport service delivery.

Yesterday’s meeting provided an opportunity for the GTI and the Department to openly discuss their concerns and expectations.

Both parties agreed that further engagements are necessary to reach sustainable and mutually acceptable solutions.

Diale-Tlabela said that the department is also strengthening direct engagement with operators to improve oversight and better understand sector challenges.

The MEC indicated that the department has issued more than 3 000 licences since November 2025, following improvements in internal capacity and streamlined processes.

Follow-up meeting

A follow-up meeting will be held in the next 14 days to discuss all outstanding matters.