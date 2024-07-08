83 patients evacuated after fire breaks out at Free State hospital

No injuries have been reported.

Patients from National District Hospital were transferred to various medical facilities. Picture: Free State Department of Health/Facebook

The Free State Department of Health has evacuated 83 patients from the National District Hospital after a fire broke out on Sunday afternoon.

According to the department’s spokesperson, Mondli Mvambi, the fire started from outside the paediatric ward and caught the trees. It then spread to the first floor and second floor of the hospital.

This led to smoke spreading throughout the hospital.

The Hospital Disaster Plan was activated and patients and staff were evacuated.

There were 83 patients in the wards and 23 were transferred to Botshabelo District Hospital, the remaining were temporarily moved to Gateway Clinic from where they will be taken to Universitas Academic Hospital, Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital and MUCPP.

“Patients are prioritised in line with the need for continuous care in line with their various ailments,” said Mvambi.

No one died or got injured as a result of this fire. All persons inside the hospital were accounted for.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

School fire

In Limpopo, criminals broke into several schools and stole valuable items before setting one of the schools on fire.

According to Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the incidents happened at Blinkwater Gidela Secondary School and the neighbouring villages.

Police were called to four scenes of crimes. In one incident, an unknown number of suspects broke into Gidela Secondary School in Ximausa village at around 4am on Saturday.

According to reports, community members alerted the complainant that the school was burning.

“He quickly rushed to the scene and found the administration block was burned. Upon checking, it was noticed that the doors of the school premises were forced open and an undisclosed amount of cash stolen,” said Ledwaba.

“The items such as stationery, a photocopy machine, a printer, furniture, soccer kits and trophies, among others, were damaged during the fire. The total value of damage and stolen items is estimated at R341 700.”

In other incidents that took place at Ximausa Mpembelani School, Haaka Primary School in Nobelhoek village and the Nobelhoek Primary School, laptops and tables were stolen.

No arrests have been made yet as police investigations continue.

Just a week before, a section of the Greater Giyani Municipality offices in Limpopo caught fire.

No injuries were reported.



