JUST IN: 9 dead in horror Eastern Cape crash

A bakkie, an Avanza, and a taxi collided on the R61 near Beyele outside of Mthatha at around 10am on Wednesday.

As South Africans travel to various destinations ahead of the new year, at least nine people have been killed in a crash in the Eastern Cape.

A bakkie, an Avanza, and a taxi collided on the R61 near Beyele outside of Mthatha at around 10am on Wednesday, leaving multiple people dead and others injured.

“Some patients were rushed to nearby hospitals and clinics by private vehicles for the urgent care that they required. Ambulances and Rescue Services worked to free the entrapped casualties before transporting critically injured patients to nearby Hospitals.

“Unfortunately, seven people (six females and one male) passed away due to their injuries sustained,” said ALS Paramedics Medical Services.

This number was later revised by the Eastern Cape Transport department to nine deceased.

The road was closed as emergency services responded to the collision.

Authorities, including police on the scene, are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story