Sad New Year ahead for families after two killed in Eastern Cape crashes

It will be a sad and solemn 2026 for two families after two people were killed in separate accidents in the Eastern Cape.

The crashes come as law enforcement authorities urge motorists to respect the rules of the road and take precautions when travelling home after the festive holiday period.

With 2026 just hours away, thousands of motorists will be traversing the country’s roads.

Pedestrian killed

Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the province recorded the two fatal road crashes in separate incidents on Monday night.

“In the first incident, which occurred at approximately 8:40pm on the Mdantsane Access Road, a pedestrian was fatally injured after being struck by a vehicle.

“It is alleged that a white VW Polo with unknown registration, travelling from Mdantsane towards East London, collided with two pedestrians who were crossing the road from left to right. An SUV was travelling behind the VW Polo in the inner lane,” Binqose said.

Binqose said the impact caused one pedestrian to be thrown into the SUV’s path and land on its windshield.

“He was declared deceased at the scene, while the second pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital for medical attention.”

Head-on crash

In a second incident reported at approximately 9:30pm, a head-on collision occurred on the R410 near Komani, involving a bakkie and a sedan.

“Two occupants sustained minor injuries, while one person sustained critical injuries and was transported to Frontier Hospital,” Binqose said.

“Both drivers were trapped in their vehicles following the collision. The driver of the bakkie sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased at the scene.”

Binqose said authorities are investigating both crashes.

“Motorists are urged to exercise heightened caution, especially at night, remain alert for pedestrians, adhere to speed limits, and obey all traffic regulations to prevent further loss of life on our roads,” Binqose said.

