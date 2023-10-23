News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Hein Kaiser

Journalist

3 minute read

23 Oct 2023

07:15 am

A R55m power cable ‘error’

"The job was being half-done"

Cables

A high-voltage cable is allegedly being laid improperly in Benoni and will cause problems in the near future. Picture: Neil McCartney

A R55 million, high-voltage cable project installation in Ekurhuleni has been called out as potentially dangerous. A concerned resident, who is also a qualified high-voltage cable engineer, said the job was being half-done. This could also dramatically shorten the life span of the 132 000-volt cable ring around Benoni. “There is no doubt it will fault-out well before its sell-by date,” said cabling expert Peter Mueller. He has been laying power cables for two decades and said the new cable, which replaces an oil-cooled predecessor, has the potential to serve the community for at least 40 years. “But the manner…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

A R55 million, high-voltage cable project installation in Ekurhuleni has been called out as potentially dangerous.

A concerned resident, who is also a qualified high-voltage cable engineer, said the job was being half-done. This could also dramatically shorten the life span of the 132 000-volt cable ring around Benoni.

“There is no doubt it will fault-out well before its sell-by date,” said cabling expert Peter Mueller.

He has been laying power cables for two decades and said the new cable, which replaces an oil-cooled predecessor, has the potential to serve the community for at least 40 years.

“But the manner in which it is being installed means it could melt down anytime – from six weeks to a couple of years.”

ALSO READ: Scrapyard owner nabbed for possession of R2.3m stolen copper cables

The cable must be buried in a trench of at least 1.2m-1.5m deep

Mueller said the cable, laid in a set of three, must be buried in a trench of at least 1.2m-1.5m deep.

It must also be laid on a bed of heat-conducting bedding sand as the high- voltage power that surges through these veins generates an enormous amount of heat. “But there is no bedding sand in these trenches,” said Mueller.

He said the depth of the cables was also questionable – it was less than a metre deep in some places. The construction of a similar underground cable system in Kempton Park looks vastly different.

There, said Democratic Alliance (DA) energy spokesperson Simon Lapping, bedding sand was used, timber support was installed to secure the stability of the ditches and the depth of the trenches was deeper.

Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said the project’s contractor was competent. “The competency was determined through the selection process at the tendering phase. “This was accomplished by evaluating the service provider’s previous experience on similar projects,” said Dlamini.

NOW READ: Police nab over 140 suspects, recover weapons from suspected illegal mining kingpin

Read more on these topics

cable theft Electricity

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Parliament Public Protector’s office wants Mkhwebane to pay back R2.1 million for ‘unauthorised’ accommodation
News Dr Nandipha Magudumana opens case over alleged prison assault
Politics WATCH: ‘I will be president of SA…it’s unstoppable, it’s inevitable’ – Mogoeng Mogoeng
Sport ‘Options on the table’ but no end in sight for SA’s flag ban
Food And Drink WATCH: We tasted the newly-launched Kaizer Chiefs chips: Here’s our verdict…
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe