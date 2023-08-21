Scrapyard owner nabbed for possession of R2.3m stolen copper cables

Police say more charges related to economic sabotage are likely to be added as investigations continue.

Copper cables and bus bars were recovered at a scrapyard in Isipingo. Picture: Saps

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested four people including a scrapyard owner for being in possession of stolen copper cables worth R2.3 million.

The criminals were handcuffed in Isipingo during the high-density Operation Shanela, which was officially launched in Durban on Saturday, 19 August.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspects were arrested a few hours after the launch of the operation.

“Members of the Economic Infrastructure Task Team (EITT) gathered intelligence about copper cables stored in a cold storage at a truck warehouse in Isipingo. The intelligence was operationalised.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered that an illegal scrapyard was in operation. A search inside the yard resulted in the recovery of copper cables and bus bars amounting to an estimated value of R2.3 million,” said Netshiunda.

Stolen copper cables

He said the scrapyard owner couldn’t explain where he got the copper cables from.

“With the owner failing to account for the illegal copper cables and the bus bars stored in his yard, he and other three people who were working at the warehouse were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property.

“More charges related to economic sabotage are likely to be added as investigations continue. The arrested suspects will appear in the local magistrate’s court on Monday,” added Netshiunda.

Metro cops nabbed

Meanwhile, two Metro police officers were among 13other suspects arrested on the N12 road in Benoni for truck hijacking, possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of hijacked vehicles and jamming devices.

The suspects were arrested during a sting operation on Saturday after law enforcement officials received information about a truck hijacking on the N12.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said officials strategically placed themselves on the N12 and a convoy of vehicles with a truck meeting the description given was noticed.

“Operational takedown was executed and police arrested 13 suspects, seized five sedan vehicles, two firearms, a jamming device including the hijacked truck with stock worth approximately R3.2 million and Metro Police apparel,” said Nevhuhulwi.

