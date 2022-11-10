Abel Tau maintains he is not guilty of rape, takes legal action against ActionSA

Siphumelele Khumalo

Former ActionSA Tshwane councillor and MMC for Human Settlements Abel Tau has maintained that he is not guilty of rape and has instituted legal proceedings against the party after he was fired on Thursday.

Allegations are unfounded

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Tau said that allegations that he attempted to rape his friend’s wife, who is also an ActionSA member, are unfounded and untrue and this is why he had chosen to go the legal route.

ActionSA has today terminated Tshwane councillor Abel Tau’s membership. Tau was on suspension since last month for allegations that he attempted to rape a friend’s wife. Tau says he is being condemned before proving his innocence.



Watch: https://t.co/tAzOwh18dC#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/SQKFoulWIc— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) November 10, 2022

“As far as I’m concerned, I don’t think we have established that there is a breach of any ActionSA conduct that I have done. I mean when you look at this, the main charge in the disciplinary hearing has always been that I have allegedly raped or I have allegedly attempted to rape a friend’s wife.”

“After the hearing we could not establish one of the findings on the panel (number 9). They cannot establish guilt on that part and therefore they will look to the courts for that part.”

ALSO READ: Abel Tau fired from ActionSA following sex scandal claims

Problematic behaviour pattern

However ActionSA stated that Tau had questionable behaviour patterns to women.

“The panel, chaired by Advocate Gill Benson, heard evidence from a number of witnesses in the matter but determined that the charges relating to alleged criminal conduct would be more appropriately dealt with in the courts.

“The senate specifically looked at the conduct of Tau and concluded that his conduct was inconsistent with ActionSA’s value of ethical leadership,” ActionSA’s national chairperson Michael Beaumont said in a statement.

Tau has denied these allegations.

“I don’t have a general pattern of behaviour when it comes to women. I am married for 23 years. Before my 21st birthday I was married already, to the same woman. I can go on and on, there is a flood of women that I’ve worked and there has never been a problem,” he said.

Justice must prevail fairly

Tau asked to be placed on temporary suspension last month, from all party and municipal activities in the wake of the allegations. He added that he did not support gender-based violence, but justice needed to be served in a fair manner.

NOW READ: ‘I was not forced to resign’: ActionSA’s Tshwane caucus leader Abel Tau steps down