Daily news update: ANC to charge Masina, Abel Tau fired from ActionSA and Mkhwebane’s latest appeal

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

The ANC’s Gauteng leadership has reportedly resolved to charge its Ekurhuleni regional chairperson, Mzwandile Masina, for allegedly defying an instruction to withdraw a motion of no confidence against the Democratic Alliance‘s (DA) Tania Campbell last month.

Motion of no confidence in Campbell

EWN on Thursday reported that the Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) led by its chairperson and Premier of the province, Panyaza Lesufi, made the decision to charge Masina during its meeting on Wednesday evening.

Although the motion of no confidence in Campbell was successful last month, the PEC apparently wanted the Ekurhuleni regional executive committee to withdraw the motion due to what happened in the City of Johannesburg when the DA’s Mpho Phalatse was removed from office as mayor through a motion of no confidence and later reinstated by a high court ruling.

Picture File: Former Action SA Tshwane Mayoral candidate, Abel Tau, at the IEC results center in Pretoria, 4 November 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

ActionSA’s Tshwane councillor and MMC for Human Settlements, Abel Tau, has been fired from the party.

Tau asked to be placed on temporary suspension last month, from all party and municipal activities in the wake of the allegations that he attempted to rape the wife of his friend, who is also an ActionSA member.

Sex scandal claims

ActionSA on Thursday announced that its senate – the party’s highest decision-making body – resolved during a meeting on Wednesday evening to terminate Tau’s membership in the party.

ALSO READ: Tshwane MMC Abel Tau on temporary suspension after being accused of attempted rape

Suspended Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, during a media briefing to release various investigation reports on 28 March 2019. Picture: Gallo Images / Phill Magakoe

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has suffered another legal blow in the courts.

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) on Thursday, dismissed Mkhwebane’s latest bid to defend the findings of the controversial ‘Rogue Unit’ report into the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

ALSO READ: Ivan Pillay 3 – Busisiwe Mkhwebane 0, as Public Protector loses in court again

The ConCourt refused her leave to appeal application, ruling that it had “no reasonable prospects of success”.

Mkhwebane and the Public Protector’s office have been ordered to pay the costs of Public Enterprises Minster, Pravin Gordhan and former Sars commissioner, Ivan Pillay.

PICS: Love birds AKA and Nadia get matching tattoos

Picture: Instagram

Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Nadia Nakai’s love for each other seems as though it can only grow stronger from here after the couple got matching tattoos and shared pictures on social media.

Taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday, AKA and Nadia revealed they got matching tattoos of a lion and a lioness, with a sword in between them, which simply symbolises their strong union.

In the pictures shared, the Bragga maker tattooed one-half of a lioness on her right arm and AKA one-half of a lion on his left arm and the lions match up perfectly when their arms are next to each other.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane during a press conference ahead of Saturday’s Soweto derby. (Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Arthur Zwane is in no hurry to get a striker at Kaizer Chiefs and will take time to ensure that whoever he signs ticks all the boxes on his bucket list.

ALSO READ: Ngcobo close to tears as he talks about ex-Chiefs teammate Meyiwa

He says he will not sign any player for the sake of making the supporters happy when that player cannot give them what they want.

Zwane says Chiefs’ new policy on recruitment goes as far as looking at the players’ character and off-the-field behaviour.

This is probably because of the off-the-field problems the club has encountered in recent years with the likes of Emmanuel Letlotlo, Siphelele Ntshangase and Dumisani Zuma.