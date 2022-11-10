Abel Tau fired from ActionSA following sex scandal claims

Thapelo Lekabe

ActionSA’s Tshwane councillor and MMC for Human Settlements, Abel Tau, has been fired from the party.

Tau asked to be placed on temporary suspension last month, from all party and municipal activities in the wake of the allegations that he attempted to rape the wife of his friend, who is also an ActionSA member.

Sex scandal claims

ActionSA on Thursday announced that its senate – the party’s highest decision-making body – resolved during a meeting on Wednesday evening to terminate Tau’s membership in the party.

ALSO READ: Tshwane MMC Abel Tau on temporary suspension after being accused of attempted rape

This after the senate deliberated on recommendations of the disciplinary panel that was convened to consider the charges levelled against the MMC, who was also ActionSA’s Gauteng provincial secretary.

“The panel, chaired by Advocate Gill Benson, heard evidence from a number of witnesses in the matter but determined that the charges relating to alleged criminal conduct would be more appropriately dealt with in the courts.

“The senate specifically looked at the conduct of Tau and concluded that his conduct was inconsistent with ActionSA’s value of ethical leadership,” ActionSA’s national chairperson Michael Beaumont said in a statement.

Police investigation

In October, Sunday World reported that Tau was facing a police investigation after the his friend’s wife laid a criminal complaint against him, claiming she was sexually assaulted.

It was alleged that the incident took place at Tau’s home in Pretoria, after he was bingeing on alcohol with his friend, who is also an ActionSA member.

According to the newspaper report, when the friend passed out after having too many drinks, Tau called the wife to fetch him.

When she arrived, Tau allegedly made sexual advances on the woman and attempted to force himself on her, but she turned him down.

Tau has denied the allegations levelled against him.

‘Inexcusable conduct’

While ActionSA said it would allow the criminal justice system to deal with the case, Beaumont stressed that positions of authority and power in the party were “entrusted responsibilities to leaders that can never be abused for sexual advances or to subjugate women”.

He said Tau’s alleged conduct had brought ActionSA into disrepute.

“ActionSA wishes to clarify that this kind of conduct is inexcusable in ActionSA and will never be tolerated.

“We offer our apologies to the residents of Tshwane and to our coalition partners for this conduct along with our absolute commitment to act decisively against any violation of the responsibility entrusted to leaders.”

NOW READ: ‘I was not forced to resign’: ActionSA’s Tshwane caucus leader Abel Tau steps down