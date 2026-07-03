Access to Joburg CBD limited for Springbok vs England rugby clash: Here’s when and where

Road closures will be in place from Friday night until well after the Springboks have played England at Ellis Park.

Motorists are urged to plan in advance should they wish to travel through the Johannesburg CBD on Friday night and Saturday.

Mass road closures will be in place as the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) secures the area for the first Nations Championship fixture between South Africa and England.

Road closures will be in place from 10pm on Friday night, with the area returning to normal late on Saturday night.

The rugby will kick-off at 5.40pm on Saturday, with fans attending requested to use one of the various alternatives to travel to Ellis Park.

Park and rides will be available at multiple malls, train services will run to Ellis Park Stadium and e-hailing servies will be available from dedicated points.

Johannesburg rugby road closures

JMPD officers will be assisted by OUTsurance and Traffic Free Flow personnel throughout Saturday.

“To ensure the safety and security of all attendees and to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic, the JMPD will deploy a substantial number of officers to the New Doornfontein area from 6am to 11pm on match day.

“Several roads in the vicinity of the stadium will be affected from 10pm on Friday, 3 July, until 10pm on Saturday, 4 July,” JMPD confirmed.

Road to be closed are:

Joe Solvo Drove

Sivewright Avenue

Currey Street

Beit Street

Siemert Street

Charlton Terrace

Van Beek Street

Susie Street

Bertrams Road

Albertina Sisulu Road

Saratoga Avenue

Erin Street

Miller Street

Voorhout Street

4th Street

Affected intersections

The stadium precinct will be closed to general traffic, marked by the following closed intersections:

Albertina Sisulu Street at Gous, Dawe and Princess Streets

Betrams Street at Voorhout, Betrams, Fitzroy and Erin Streets

Charlton Terrace and Van Beek Street

Sivewright Street at Suzie, Curry and Beit Streets

Miller Street at Upper Rail, 9 th , 4 th and Park Streets, as well as at South Park Lane

, 4 and Park Streets, as well as at South Park Lane Beit Street at Part, Erin and Dora Streets

South Park parkade and South Patk Lane at 5 th Street

Street Siemert Street and Curry Street

Park and Ride

Fans are advised to consider a park and ride trip, with busses leaving between 1pm and 3pm on Saturday. The last bus departs from the stadium at 9pm.

Park and ride options will be available at the following malls:

Centurion Mall

Clearwater Mall

Cresta Shopping Centre

East Rand Mall

Gold Reef City

Greenstone Shopping Centre

The Glen Shopping Centre

The Grove Mall

Montecasino

Melrose Arch

Mall of Africa

Menlyn Park

Sandton City

Other rugby travel alternatives

Gautrain and Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) trains will be available into Park Station, from where a dedicated service to Ellis Park station will operate.

A dedicated e-hailing drop-off and pick-up zone will be sectioned of at Umjantshi House in Wolmarans Street, roughly 3km from the stadium.

Taxi shuttle services will also be available collection and drop-off points at from Eastgate Mall and St John’s College.

“The JMPD appeals to all road users to cooperate with traffic authorities, adhere to traffic regulations, and exercise patience during this period.

“We urge motorists to familiarise themselves with the traffic management plan and allow extra travel time,” JMPD concluded.