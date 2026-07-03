Access to Joburg CBD limited for Springbok vs England rugby clash: Here’s when and where

Road closures will be in place from Friday night until well after the Springboks have played England at Ellis Park.
Motorists are urged to plan in advance should they wish to travel through the Johannesburg CBD on Friday night and Saturday.
Mass road closures will be in place as the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) secures the area for the first Nations Championship fixture between South Africa and England.
Road closures will be in place from 10pm on Friday night, with the area returning to normal late on Saturday night.
The rugby will kick-off at 5.40pm on Saturday, with fans attending requested to use one of the various alternatives to travel to Ellis Park.
Park and rides will be available at multiple malls, train services will run to Ellis Park Stadium and e-hailing servies will be available from dedicated points.
Johannesburg rugby road closures
JMPD officers will be assisted by OUTsurance and Traffic Free Flow personnel throughout Saturday.
“To ensure the safety and security of all attendees and to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic, the JMPD will deploy a substantial number of officers to the New Doornfontein area from 6am to 11pm on match day.
“Several roads in the vicinity of the stadium will be affected from 10pm on Friday, 3 July, until 10pm on Saturday, 4 July,” JMPD confirmed.
Road to be closed are:
- Joe Solvo Drove
- Sivewright Avenue
- Currey Street
- Beit Street
- Siemert Street
- Charlton Terrace
- Van Beek Street
- Susie Street
- Bertrams Road
- Albertina Sisulu Road
- Saratoga Avenue
- Erin Street
- Miller Street
- Voorhout Street
- 4th Street
Affected intersections
The stadium precinct will be closed to general traffic, marked by the following closed intersections:
- Albertina Sisulu Street at Gous, Dawe and Princess Streets
- Betrams Street at Voorhout, Betrams, Fitzroy and Erin Streets
- Charlton Terrace and Van Beek Street
- Sivewright Street at Suzie, Curry and Beit Streets
- Miller Street at Upper Rail, 9th, 4th and Park Streets, as well as at South Park Lane
- Beit Street at Part, Erin and Dora Streets
- South Park parkade and South Patk Lane at 5th Street
- Siemert Street and Curry Street
Park and Ride
Fans are advised to consider a park and ride trip, with busses leaving between 1pm and 3pm on Saturday. The last bus departs from the stadium at 9pm.
Park and ride options will be available at the following malls:
- Centurion Mall
- Clearwater Mall
- Cresta Shopping Centre
- East Rand Mall
- Gold Reef City
- Greenstone Shopping Centre
- The Glen Shopping Centre
- The Grove Mall
- Montecasino
- Melrose Arch
- Mall of Africa
- Menlyn Park
- Sandton City
Other rugby travel alternatives
Gautrain and Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) trains will be available into Park Station, from where a dedicated service to Ellis Park station will operate.
A dedicated e-hailing drop-off and pick-up zone will be sectioned of at Umjantshi House in Wolmarans Street, roughly 3km from the stadium.
Taxi shuttle services will also be available collection and drop-off points at from Eastgate Mall and St John’s College.
“The JMPD appeals to all road users to cooperate with traffic authorities, adhere to traffic regulations, and exercise patience during this period.
“We urge motorists to familiarise themselves with the traffic management plan and allow extra travel time,” JMPD concluded.