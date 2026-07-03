‘My motivation has only grown stronger,’ says Jesse Kriel ahead of another big Bok season

Veteran Springbok Jesse Kriel is aiming for a big season to keep his spot in the Bok midfield ahead of some rising stars.

It is set to be another big Springbok season and veteran centre Jesse Kriel is eager to continue getting the most he can out of it, starting with their Test season opening Nations Cup clash against England at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Kriel is part of a number of Bok veterans who are approaching the incredible hundred cap milestone, headed by his centre partner Damian de Allende (97 caps). With him on 88, he should reach the mark next year.

Kriel knows he is getting older, and that a number of exciting young talents in Canan Moodie and Ethan Hooker are snapping at his heels, and thus has to stay at the top of his game heading into a World Cup year in 2027.

Same motivation

“My motivation hasn’t changed over the years. It is (still) to play and represent my country. If anything, the motivation gets more and more as you get older because you understand better what you have,” explained Kriel.

“When you are young, you don’t think it will ever come to an end. The older you get, the more you realise you can only play to a certain age, so every day gets increasingly special.

“And we have a special group of guys who have come a long way together and want to continue building something special.

“It is so special every day to spend time with your best friends and guys you really enjoy going to work with. And you want to make your teammates proud, so there will never be a lack of motivation for me.”

Kriel and De Allende are set to extend their record Bok midfield partnership, with them taking to the field together for the 42nd time this weekend against England, which is now comfortably ahead of the next most prolific Springbok centre partnership of Jean de Villiers and Jaque Fourie (29).

Such a privilege

“The other day, when we got back from training, I was speaking to him about the practice session we had just had. The centres were split on the field, me on one side, Damian on the other. I told him it is such a privilege to see what he does on the field,” said Kriel.

“It is often said that the best players have so much time on the ball. He has that, he is so good, and he makes it look so easy. He is selfless, he always puts the team first, and he really loves this team. If he can continue to do this, he has the potential to play a lot more Test matches. He is a very special player.”

Kriel also praised Cheslin Kolbe and Damian Willemse, who will reach the 50-cap milestone when they run out for the Springboks against England on Saturday.

“They are two guys that always put the team first and I get to see it first hand. I’m obviously with Cheslin every day in Japan and I get to see the work he puts in there when no one’s watching,” said Kriel.

“And then a guy like Damian Willemse, a proper student of the game and just so competitive and always just wants to be the best. I think it couldn’t have happened to two better guys.

“I know that they won’t want to make this weekend about themselves. They are both just focused on getting the result for South Africa and performing well. I’m so very proud of them.”