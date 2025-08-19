Acsa activates full-scale emergency exercise at Cape Town International Airport

Acsa said people should not be alarmed by the heightened activity at the airport.

Passengers and travellers at Cape Town International Airport will experience heightened activity on Tuesday as the Airports Company South Africa’s Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) conducts its full-scale aerodrome emergency exercise.

This critical safety drill, mandated every two years, is carried out in accordance with South African aviation legislation and the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Exercise

Acsa said the exercise forms part of its commitment to safety and security.

“The exercise is designed to test and strengthen the airport’s readiness in the event of a disaster, ensuring that all systems, protocols and personnel are fully prepared to respond effectively.

“This large-scale simulation will involve multiple stakeholders, including the South African Police Service, the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre, Fire and Rescue Service, the South African National Defence Force, Metro Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Traffic Police and other critical partners,” Acsa said.

Stay calm

Acsa said people should not be alarmed by the heightened activity at the airport precinct during the exercise.

“Acsa assures the public that this is a planned simulation only and not an actual emergency. Importantly, normal airport operations will continue without disruption throughout the exercise.

“For real-time updates, please follow the Acsa mobile app and Airports Company South Africa’s official social media and communication channels,” it said.

Millions of passengers

Meanwhile, South Africa’s airports are expected to get busier.

Last week, Transport Minister Barbara Creecy said in recognition of the key role aviation can play in economic development, her department is targeting to reach 42 million passengers and 1.2 million tons of air freight through the Acsa network of airports by 2029.

Creecy made the remarks at the 3rd Next Generation of Aviation Professionals Global Summit being held at the Durban ICC.

The minister said Acsa has a major capital programme that they want to roll out over the next three years.

