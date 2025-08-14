SA targets 42 million passengers through airports by 2029 [VIDEO]

Acsa has a major capital program that they want to roll out over the next three years.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy says in recognition of the key role aviation can play in economic development, her department is targeting to reach 42 million passengers and 1.2 million tons of air freight through the Airports Company of South Africa’s (Acsa) network of airports by 2029.

Creecy made the remarks at the 3rd Next Generation of Aviation Professionals Global Summit being held at the Durban ICC.

The three-day event, which commenced on Tuesday, aims to address aviation’s urgent need for millions of new skilled professionals to work in the aviation sector globally.

Acsa capital programme

Creecy said Acsa has a major capital programme that they want to roll out over the next three years.

“It includes a new cargo terminal at OR Tambo International Airport, as well as upgrading passenger facilities at our other network of airports. Of course, we work a lot with other departments in government.

“Minister [Patricia] de Lille in the tourism sector is very responsible for bringing visitors to our country. Obviously, Minister [Parks] Tau in Trade and Industry is also helping us to position aviation as an enabler of the African Free Trade area, and I think that working together with those other departments, we are in a position to boost the travel footprint in our airports and also to increase the amount of cargo that we would be Moving by air,” Creecy said.

AVIATION GLOBAL PROFESSIONAL SUMMIT



[WATCH] The Minister of Transport @BarbaraCreecy_ delivering a keynote address @icao 80 next Generation of Aviation Professionals Global Summit in Durban

New opportunities

Meanwhile, the South African Civil Aviation Commission (Sacca) at the summit, emphasised the need to create new opportunities for the next generation in the aviation sector.

Sacca director Poppy Khoza said the aviation regulator understands that the future of the industry is inextricably linked to our ability to attract, train and retain young talent.

“We are proud to have aligned our youth development initiatives with ICAO’s [International Civil Aviation Organization] Next Generation of Aviation Professionals (NGAP) strategy — a vision we support not only in principle, but through deliberate and sustained action,” Khoza said.

“As South Africa and the Sacaa in particular, by raising our hand in this critical discussion on building skills and young talent, we are hopefully demonstrating the urgency by which we view this initiative

“Our aim is to transform lives, ensure that potential is realised and we wish to redirect futures in a way that will contribute to this very important industry that directly influence socio-economic growth,” she said.

Aviation professionals

Secretary-general of the of the ICAO Juan Carlos Salazar stressed the importance of professionals in the aviation sector.

“Every time we board an aircraft, our safety and comfort depend on the skills of dozens of aviation professionals, most of whom we never see.”

Salazar said these professionals represent just a fraction of the global aviation workforce that connects the world.

“By the time today’s toddlers are graduating from high school, ICAO forecasts that global air transport will need over one million cabin crew alone.

“We will need almost 700 000 aircraft maintenance engineers and technicians, and almost as many pilots. Over 130 000 air traffic controllers will need to be trained and recruited,” Salazar said.

The energy is electric in Durban as delegates from across the globe touch down for the NGAP Global Summit 2025.

From aviation trailblazers to next-gen innovators, the brightest minds are gathering to Innovate. Educate. Inspire.



— SA Civil Aviation Authority – SACAA (@OfficialSACAA) August 12, 2025

Technology

Salazar said revolutionary technologies are reshaping aviation sector, whole automation, AI and advanced air mobility are transforming our airspace.

He added that digitalisation and data analytics are enhancing operations and sustainability solutions are driving the path to net-zero emissions.

Salazar said the 2025 NGAP Global Summit will be remembered as a “key milestone in the scaling up and refinement of this programme as we achieve these ambitions”.

Ambassadors

The summit coincides with the launch of the new ICAO Global Ambassadors Programme, a flagship initiative that will mobilise passionate aviation professionals from around the world to serve as role models, advocates and messengers for our industry.

The volunteers will visit schools, mentor youth and engage with communities to make aviation careers more visible and accessible to all.

