Acting police minister: Who is Feroz Cachalia and is he qualified?

What you need to know about the new acting police minister and what will keep his "hands full"

As the country prepares for a commission of inquiry into explosive allegations against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, President Cyril Ramaphosa has handed the reins of the police ministry to law professor Firoz Cachalia.

Ramaphosa appointed Cachalia as interim police minister on Sunday night following his decision to place Mchunu on an immediate “leave of absence” after allegations of links to organised.

With Cachalia expected to take over the reins of the police ministry, here are a few things you need to know about him.

Who is Feroz Cachalia

Cachalia, born in Benoni on 22 July 1958, is a globally-regarded scholar, Professor of Law at Wits University, and director of the Mandela Institute. His expertise spans constitutional law and many other areas of specialisation.

Formerly an anti-apartheid activist in the Transvaal, he first joined the Gauteng Provincial Legislature in 1994, representing the ANC, serving as Speaker of the provincial legislature from 1999 to 2004.

Cachalia is a veteran of the liberation movements and also part of the well-known and politically active Cachalia family.

Career

His brother is Judge Azhar Cachalia, and his cousin is the former DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia, among many other family leaders.

After leaving the provincial government, he was appointed as a law professor at Wits University and, since 2022, as the chairperson of the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council.

Cachalia was Gauteng MEC for Community Safety from 2004 to 2009, which gives him some experience in police and security management.

He was also the MEC for Economic Development from 2009 to 2010.

Police experience

The EFF has rejected Ramaphosa’s decision to appoint Cachalia, who is not a current member of Cabinet.

“This is a direct violation of Section 98 of the Constitution, which states: ‘The President may assign to a Minister any power or function of another Minister who is absent or otherwise unable to fulfil the functions of office,’” the EFF said.

The Constitution, however, does allow for two ministers to be appointed from outside of Parliament, which may allow Cachalia to act in the role going forward.

Feroz’s brother, Azhar, was unavailable for comment when contacted by The Citizen; however, his cousin, Ghaleb, defended Feroz.

“Feroz is well qualified to take on this position. He has a track record in public safety, and his qualifications in law are standing in good stead”

Hands full

However, he does admit that Feroz will have his hands full.

“The problem is not Feroz necessarily, the problem is the systemic corruption in both ANC and the police, and that is going to be difficult to deal with. You know, a commission of inquiry has been instituted, but we know what has happened with commissions of inquiry. We saw the Zondo Commission and the results, which have not been particularly useful in terms of prosecution and conviction.

“I wish him well and I hope that he is able to attend to the portfolio as best as he can,” Ghaleb said.

When does he start?

Ramaphosa said he would soon announce a caretaker minister until Cachalia retires from academia at Wits University at the end of July, and can then step into the position in August to act as police minister during Mchunu’s leave of absence.

