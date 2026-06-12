Man arrested after allegedly torching pensioner in a field

Police traced blood markings from the victim's home to his neighbour's house where they found the victim's personal items.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a charred corpse in a field in the North West.

The body was found in the back of a panel van near a mine shaft, with preliminary investigations suggesting the victim was killed before being moved.

Police tracked a suspect to a hospital in the area, after which a young man was placed under police supervision.

Blood leads to neighbour

Police were called to the scene on Wednesday morning by security guards at Shaft 6 in Orkney.

Security had found a burnt-out vehicle in a field near the mine, as well as human remains in the vehicle’s flatbed.

Police later established that the body was that of a 71-year-old man.

“Preliminary investigation on the vehicle led investigators to an address in Orkney wherein they could not gain immediate access to the house as it was locked.

“Blood stains were observed on the driveway, leading to the neighbour’s house,” North West South African Police Service (Saps) stated on Thursday.

Investigators followed the blood trail to the unlocked house next door, where they found a suspected murder weapon, the deceased’s cellphone and other items belonging to the victim.

“A 20-year-old suspect was traced to a local hospital, where he was arrested and placed under police guard.

“Police in Orkney are investigating a case of murder and defeating the ends of justice,” Saps confirmed.

Dead body found in Free State river

Elsewhere, police in the Free State opened a murder case after the decomposing body of an unknown male was found in a river near Phuthaditjhaba.

A community member reported a body floating in the Namahadi River to police at roughly 3pm on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency responders and rescue divers retrieved the body, but authorities have been unable to identify the deceased.

“Upon recovery, it was discovered that the deceased had been wrapped in a blanket and tied to a stone with wire,” Free State Saps stated.

“The body was in an advanced state of decomposition, making it impossible at this stage to determine whether there were any visible injuries.

“Any family member or next of kin who may be searching for a missing male relative is requested to contact the Phuthaditjhaba Detective Service” Saps concluded.