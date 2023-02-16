ActionSA slams EFF’s actions in Tshwane as ‘an attempt to subvert democracy’

Citizen Reporter

ActionSA has described the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) storming of the Tshwane council buildings as an “attempt to subvert democracy”.

The EFF members barged into the mayoral office in Tshwane and demanded the removal of political staff and mayoral committee members the party believed were no longer elected officials.

Mayor resignation

Their latest stint came after the metro’s Randall Williams announced his resignation as mayor on Monday with effect from midnight.

“Today, I am formally resigning as the executive mayor of the City of Tshwane as of midnight this evening.

“To have served in this role has been one of the greatest honours of my life. There is no greater privilege I believe than to have been chosen to public office to represent my fellow citizens,” said Williams, on Monday.

A few hours later, Williams submitted another letter to council speaker Dr Murunwa Makwarela indicating that he had changed the resignation date to February 28.

Appropriate channels

The ActionSA said in a statement on Thursday that if the EFF has disputes pertaining to Williams’ resignation, appropriate channels need to be utilised to voice them.

“Williams resigned as Executive Mayor in the City of Tshwane this week, and the speaker of the City of Tshwane council has accepted that his resignation will only come in effect at the end of February.

“Regardless of the EFF councillors’ views in this regard, if they are concerned about the processes at play, they should have made use of council proceedings as defined in existing legislation.

“ActionSA believes that violence should never be used as a tool when we differ, but that we should make use of platforms such as the city council or other legal avenues to resolve disagreements,” the statement read.

Police don’t address behaviour

ActionSA also said that the EFF’s behaviour cannot be seen as norm in a governance building and must be urgently addressed and it was concerned that the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department’s (TMPD) was not able to address ‘destructive’ behaviours at council buildings.

“Two councillors were openly accosted by EFF councillors while the TMPD reluctantly came in to their aid. This has also been seen previously during council sittings were the TMPD openly defied an instruction to protect people and property. This cannot be left to continue unattended.”

“ActionSA is a party that values the rule of law, and we believe that unlawful behaviour – as shown by the EFF councillors – will not aid in South Africa achieving its developmental potential.”

