Daily news update: Mkhwebane inquiry, EFF storms Tshwane offices and SABC Board answer

Mkhwebane inquiry: Mpofu says Section 194 chair’s letter ‘a misrepresentation, full of lies’

A marathon war of words, a witness sworn in without a written affidavit and the chair of the Section 194 committee accused of “playing a bully boy” who has “disrespected Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her legal team”, on Thursday marked the proceedings of an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

At the core of what sparked intense arguments and a delay in the testimony of witness Bianca Mvuyana was a letter sent on Wednesday by committee chair Qubudile Dyantyi to Mkhwebane which her legal team, headed by advocate Dali Mpofu, described as “disrespectful”, “full of lies” and “a misrepresentation”.

‘President isn’t a rubber stamper’: Gungubele says Ramaphosa will appoint SABC board ‘at the right time’

Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, briefs media. Picture: GCIS

Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, has defended President Cyril Ramaphosa’s failure to appoint a new board for the SABC, saying “at the right time” – the president will make a decision on the appointment of the new board.

There are mounting calls from opposition parties and civil organisations for Ramaphosa to expedite the appointment of the board after the National Assembly in December recommended 12 candidates, including three additional names, for approval to serve on the SABC board.

WATCH: EFF storms Tshwane offices and ‘frog-march’ staff out after mayor’s resignation

EFF members inside the offices of the Tshwane Municipality. Photo: Twitter/@TshwaneEff

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have stormed the mayoral office in Tshwane and demanded the removal of political staff and mayoral committee members whom the party believed were no longer elected officials.

This comes after Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams on Monday took many by surprise when he announced his decision to resign with effect from midnight.

New music from AKA this Friday, album will be released

Kiernan Jarryd Forbes (popularly known as AKA) | Picture: Instagram

As Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes fans, family and the nation still grapples with the loss of the talented rapper, his record label has confirmed the release of his latest album, Mass Country.

Just a day before he was shot and killed at close range in Durban last week, AKA was preparing for the release of his sixth studio album Mass Country.

Sony Music Entertainment Africa has confirmed the dates of the new music.

Man City back in business after statement win at Arsenal

Manchester City’s Norwegian striker Erling Haaland reacts after the end the UEFA Champions League 1st round day 4 group G football match FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City in Copenhagen, Denmark, on October 11, 2022. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)

Written off at times during an unusually erratic season, resurgent Manchester City delivered a resounding statement as they moved to the top of the Premier League with a 3-1 victory at title rivals Arsenal on Wednesday.

As City’s players celebrated in front of their travelling fans in one corner of the Emirates Stadium at the final whistle, Pep Guardiola’s face was wreathed in smiles, and perhaps tinged with a little relief.

