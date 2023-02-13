JUST IN: Tshwane mayor Randall Williams resigns

Citizen Reporter

City of Tshwane mayor Randall Williams has resigned ahead of a motion of confidence against him.

Williams, a councilor from the Democratic Alliance (DA), made the announcement in a statement on Monday morning.

“Today, I am formally resigning as the executive mayor of the City of Tshwane as of midnight this evening.

“To have served in this role has been one of the greatest honours of my life. There is no greater privilege I believe than to have been chosen to public office to represent my fellow citizens,” said Williams.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

