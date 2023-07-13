ActionSA’s allegations that Lesufi is using Nasi Ispani to hire ANC cadres ‘fantasies’

By Brian Sokutu

Gauteng government has shrugged off as “fantasies” allegations being investigated by ActionSA that premier Panyaza Lesufi used a provincial public youth programme, Nasi Ispani (here is the job), to hire ANC cadres ahead of next year’s election.

While conceding that he had no concrete evidence to back up his claims, ActionSA provincial chair Funzi Ngobeni said yesterday the party has embarked on “a comprehensive legal process to ensure that we prevent the Gauteng ANC and premier Panyaza Lesufi from abusing Nasi Ispani”.

Lesufi abusing Nasi Ispani

He said it was “very clear Lesufi and the ANC were desperate to retain a majority in the province in the upcoming 2024 election”.

ALSO READ: ‘Action will be taken’ – Gauteng investigating ‘false’ claims Nasi iSpani CVs were dumped

“After receiving hundreds of complaints from the youths whose applications were rejected, the programme was a tool to hire ANC cadres,” said Ngobeni.

“From Mamelodi to Alexandra to Eldorado Park, ActionSA has heard the cries of youths who have been let down by the scheme.

“We simply cannot ignore these cries, which is why we have embarked on this legal process to compel the Gauteng government to release the employment documents of all those hired.

“The first step in the legal process, is an application in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) which, according to legislation, the Gauteng provincial government must respond to within 30 days – failing which ActionSA will lodge a PAIA appeal.

ALSO READ: ‘Panyaza buying votes’: EFF accuses Lesufi of using job fair to lure voters

“We will immediately embark on a court application to have these records disclosed to us.

“ActionSA has already written to the chair of the Gauteng legislature standing committee on public accounts, Sochayile Khanyile, to investigate the allegations of irregularities.

“Khanyile simply referred the matter to the speaker to investigate, who has not yet responded – which is why we have launched these legal processes.”

‘No appointments have been made’

Slating the ActionSA claims, Lesufi’s spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the deadline for Nasi Ispani applications was extended to tomorrow – “so it does not make sense for people to make allegations of impropriety, when no appointments have been made”.

“More than 500 000 people have already applied,” said Pamla.

ALSO READ: Youth left behind: Reality of SA’s unemployment crisis in 2023

“The priority is not just to fill the advertised funded public service positions, but to mobilise resources in the public and private sector – to help create job opportunities for all those who applied.

“The focus is on helping the millions of unemployed youth to get jobs and not to entertain fantasies of people who have too much time on their hands.

“This is a transparent process and all relevant state institutions will play their oversight role.”