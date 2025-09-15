Activists demand action on mining rights abuses in Africa

Chilekwa Mumba, an environmental activist from Zambia, said his country is also experiencing human rights violations by the Chinese miners

Civil societies representing mining-affected communities in Africa are calling on the international community to compel mining firms to stop violating the rights of host communities.

This call was made during the recent online Policy Dialogue Forum hosted by Southern African Political Economy Series Trusts.

Chaired by former Zimbabwe politician and academic Prof Ibbo Mandaza, the discussion, titled China and Mining in Africa, provided a platform for activists and experts on mining in Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa to speak about human rights violations caused by foreign-owned mining firms to host communities.

Communities left in the dark

Farai Maguwu, a director of the centre for Natural Resources Governance in Zimbabwe, said it was one of the countries going through a difficult time because of the abuse the locals suffered from Chinese-owned mining firms.

“What is happening in Zimbabwe is heartbreaking because the people are not benefiting from mining foreign investment.

“Mining firms from China are rampant in the country and they don’t create jobs or business opportunities, or empower the local communities.

“For example, the mining deal that was signed between one of the Chinese mining companies with the government in 2009. Since the Marange diamond field operations started about 16 years ago, the people have not benefited,” said Maguwu.

“The communities situated in the area do not have hospitals, roads and bridges are dilapidated. This happens while millions of dollars are generated by the mine.

“Recently, we received reports that some of the mines were forcefully taking over farm land belonging to the locals and destroying vegetation and polluting the water.

“Those who got employment at the mines are earning small salaries. The companies are coming with their equipment instead of allowing the local business people to supply them with equipment.”

ALSO READ: Jagersfontein mine tailings dam ‘built to fail’

Government complicity alleged

Maguwu alleged that the government was divided on the Chinese mining sector’s investment and the human rights violations because some officials were willing to act, while others were benefiting and ignored what was happening.

“Zimbabwe is the largest lithium producer in Africa and four of the country’s six lithium mines are owned by the Chinese.

“We suspect that some government officials are benefiting from this. “We are calling for support so we can deal with this situation.”

He added that Zimbabwe is like an animal carcass that has been ripped apart by the vultures.

ALSO READ: Manufacturing and mining production added to GDP, but no reason for optimism

Similar struggles in Zambia and South Africa

Chilekwa Mumba, an environmental activist from Zambia, said his country is also experiencing human rights violations by the Chinese miners who do not have respect for the country’s mining and environmental policies.

“They are even entering residential areas to extract copper and other minerals. “When approaching the government, it acts like the mining firms’ spokesperson.

“There was a time when a Chinese mining firm exported minerals without paying tax. The government defended the company.

“The community is suffering and the investment that they claimed to have brought into the country, we don’t see it.”

ALSO READ: Artificial diamonds threaten South Africa’s mining sector

Call for international intervention

David van Wyk, a lead researcher from the Benchmark Foundation, said the Chinese-based mining firms are not only abusing the mining-affected communities.

He said most foreign-owned companies in the mining sector were violating the rights of communities, including in South Africa.

He said the firms also tended not to employ blacks as managers; they preferred white people.

“To address these problems, the civil society groups and other community representative structures should document their grievances and report the matter to the funders of the projects and other relevant authorities.”

Charlize Tomaselli, senior researcher at the Coalition for Human Rights in Development, said it was happening all over the continent.

She suggested communities report issues to the funders and the international community.

NOW READ: Three years on, no justice for Jagersfontein victims